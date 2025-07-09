Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth Share Crucial Trait That Makes Keegan Bradley Green With Envy

When Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth hit the course together, it’s never just golf—it’s a reunion of two lifelong friends who’ve been side-by-side since their teenage days. They first bonded as 13-year-olds competing in junior tournaments, kicking off a camaraderie that’s survived pranks, podiums, and some of golf’s biggest stages. Their fun-loving banter and mutual respect have become legendary, yet beneath the jokes and high-fives lies a powerful rivalry. Their camaraderie is a testament to how friendship can fuel greatness, and Keegan Bradley’s nostalgic envy only underscores the rarity of such a bond in professional golf.

Thomas and Spieth’s friendship has Bradley smirking

Speaking to Gary William on the 5 clubs podcast, Keegan Bradley was asked about the pressure of being the team captain and whether several players have been reaching out, eager to be considered. He was asked to name one player that he had in mind, but Bradley diplomatically responded, “Let me think. Well, uh let me think about that because they’re all doing it.” But while answering the question, Bradley deviated to a lens that leans heavily on something often overlooked in elite sports- the power of genuine connection.

Reflecting on his own Ryder Cup experiences in 2012 and 2014, Bradley noted the complete generational shift in this year’s team —“Like they’re like, they’re all like this is what this is what I just love about this group is like you know my Ryder Cup teams were Tiger, Phil, Stricker, Furyk. Like this is 100% turnover.” He added that the team for 2025 comprised mostly new names, and while he doesn’t know what it will be like, he’s extremely impressed by the genuine friendships among the players. “So like you know, they like Jordan Spieth wins a tournament and JT and Rickie are there on 18 or but they’re not like faking it like, they’re really pumped for their friend,” Bradley went on to add, highlighting the mutual respect and healthy competitiveness that the players have for each other.

While he used Thomas and Spieth’s friendship as an example, he said the camaraderie between the players reminded him of his time in college. “I know President’s Cup and I just love the camaraderie that they have with one another, the friendships that they have. Like they remind me of my buddies that I went to St. John’s with where they’re like they’re best friends, but they also can really riff each other to where I’m like, “Oh, that was a little serious.” and then they’re laughing and then like the thing that I really envy the most about them is they’re genuinely happy for one another,” Bradley added.

While Bradley is doubling down on creating an atmosphere where players feel connected and valued, he also admitted that the players are excited — “They’re all into it. They’re all like wondering what they can do to help the team, and it’s really great.” Bradley noted that the excitement isn’t one-sided and the players, too, are all in. Bradley made it clear that he isn’t just looking for the hottest putter or longest driver. He’s seeking players who elevate each other, like Spieth and Thomas—those who thrive in a team environment and understand the significance of trust, communication, and mutual respect. For him, the intangible qualities—how someone interacts in the locker room, supports a partner, or handles adversity are just as critical as player profiles.

But reflecting on Bradley’s remarks, if Spieth and Thomas both make it on the team, it will be a huge asset in fostering a positive environment at the Ryder Cup.

Thomas and Spieth’s friendship will be an asset

While Justin Thomas will earn automatic qualification as he currently stands sixth in the Ryder Cup points, Spieth will have to rely on Bradley’s pick as he is far behind, placed 25th, with 3,447 points. But if Spieth is selected, his longstanding friendship with Thomas could serve as one of Team USA’s greatest assets. Their chemistry isn’t just built on shared success—it’s rooted in years of genuine trust, emotional support, and competitive respect. Having played together in multiple Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, the duo has consistently delivered under pressure, feeding off each other’s energy and calming one another in high-stakes moments.

Spieth and Thomas have been competing with each other since their junior golf days, and are best of friends. “He’s one of my best friends, we’re always going to pull for each other,” Thomas said in an episode of the Netflix documentary Full Swing. Jordan Spieth was also Thomas’s best man at his wedding, and they have also been spotted vacationing together. But that doesn’t mean that they would put their individual goals to rest. “But at the same time, I hope that I beat him in every single tournament that we play in for the rest of our life,” Thomas added that he would never let his competitive fire slide regardless of the friendship.

Their bond sets a cultural tone—one where teammates aren’t just colleagues but friends pulling for one another. As Keegan Bradley has emphasized, psychological safety and team chemistry are key components of success, and Spieth and Thomas exemplify both.