Justin Thomas Lands in Troubled Waters at $20M PGA Tour Event as Awkward Moment Goes Viral

A year ago, Justin Thomas stood on the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links and made a 20-foot birdie putt in a playoff, ending a 59-tournament winless streak that had started to define him. This week, he came back as the defending champion, but after two rounds, though, he is at +9, last in an 82-player field, struggling on the same course he mastered last April. His game now looks less like a champion’s and more like someone searching for answers.

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After that, the PGA Tour shared a video clip of JT trying to get his ball out of a tough bunker lie atthe $20 million signature event. In the 30-second video, Thomas crouched nearly to his knees in a greenside bunker on the par-4 16th hole. The ball was buried in a pitch mark, and he couldn’t find a clean stance. The broadcasters watched as he got low enough just to make contact with the ball.

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“He’s just trying to get down there and make any type of contact with this ball.” The broadcaster’s voice cut through: “Who says golfers aren’t athletes?” He escaped, and then the comments arrived.

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The shot was legitimate. Harbour Town’s recent renovations, including the expansion of the 16th’s waste area by nearly 10 feet toward the fairway, have created these difficult, plugged lies. Getting the ball out from that position and then saving par requires a level of improvisation that most golfers do not possess.

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Thomas arrived this week with three top-10 finishes in seven Hilton Head starts, as noted in previous assessments of his Harbour Town record. His title defense began with a 76, including a bogey on the first hole, a double on the par-3 15th, and a single birdie on 17. The second round was even less productive: another double on 15, bogeys across both nines, and no birdies in 18 holes. With greens averaging 3,700 square feet and a field GIR rate near 58%, among the lowest in professional golf, there is little margin for error here.

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The same course that gave him a championship last April, as previous reports on Harbour Town’s history have noted, requires precision from tee to green in every round. That is the context behind the reactions.

Justin Thomas fans react to his viral bunker shot at RBC Heritage

“Golfers are athletes,” wrote one fan. With a second fan commenting, “Hell of a shot.”

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“Seems like JT is in this kind of situation every tournament,” wrote another.

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This comment pointed to a pattern: Thomas’s recent highlights are more about recovery than control, more about escaping trouble than avoiding it. Humor followed quickly, dominating the rest of the discussion.

“That was so stressful it’s going to affect his Whoop recovery score.”

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Soon after, viewers commented on the appearance of the shot to a casual observer.

“Flexible? He looks 70 lol,” a person commented.

“Dude, just completed like 30 yoga moves in 30 seconds,” wrote one fan.

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And, “Did he borrow his mom’s socks before starting his round?”

Golf fans can be harsh, but they are usually precise in identifying when a moment shifts from impressive to comedic. Thomas managed both in a brief span. In a week where the leaderboard offered little, the highlight reel provided its own commentary.