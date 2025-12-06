Justin Thomas Lays His Feelings Bare About Scottie Scheffler’s Dominant Form Affecting Him

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Since the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season, Scottie Scheffler has come out as one of the most dominant forces in golf. For the past two years, he has been untouchable, claiming a combined 13 titles in 2024 and 2025. But for rival Justin Thomas, that Tiger-esque shadow isn’t a source of intimidation – it’s a spotlight on what’s possible.

“It surprisingly doesn’t. I mean, I guess it probably does deeper down in the grand scheme of things. I mean, obviously, but like I personally don’t feel any different with it,” Justin Thomas told No Laying Up Podcast when asked about being intimidated by Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler’s numbers this season look almost surreal.

He led multiple PGA Tour statistical categories in 2025, including strokes gained total (2.743), tee-to-green (2.361), approach to the green (1.291), proximity to hole (33′ 4), and others. He capped the season with six wins, including the British Open and a dominant defense at the PGA Championship. His victories have created historic gaps, with only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus reaching 15 PGA Tour wins faster.

But Justin Thomas views Scheffler’s skills, distance control, spin management, and demeanor as fully attainable, inspiring him and Jordan Spieth to improve rather than overhaul their games. It is unlike what Rory McIlroy did chasing Bryson DeChambeau‘s distance in 2020.

While it worked best for McIlroy, as he became one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour, Scheffler’s perspective aligns with the American golfer’s recent form. That includes top-10 finishes and past stints as World No. 1.

The 16x PGA Tour winner also explained why he is not intimidated by Scottie Scheffler.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren WM Phoenix Open – Final Round Feb 12, 2023 Scottsdale, AZ, USA Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the WM Phoenix Open for the second straight year at TPC Scottsdale. Scottsdale TPC Scottsdale AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobxSchumacherx 20230212_tbs_usa_206. Image Credits: IMAGO

“I think a lot of it is just because of who he is, though, right? I think it’s such a different way than the dominant guys that have had these streaks go about it. I mean, Tiger obviously had a lot of things that made him Tiger and intimidating, and DJ [Dustin Johnson] had same kind of thing, where he just would go unconscious and seem to hit just, do crazy things, and obviously same thing with Rory,” Justin Thomas added.

“But Scotty just seems, I don’t know what it is. It’s probably some of his personality. He’s not like playing mind games in the sense that I want to have this aura and out-intimidate you. It’s more like I’m just going to beat you. Like we’re going to play, if we play 72 holes, I’m better at golf than you, and the more golf that we play, the better my chances are of shooting lower than you. So, I don’t need to do anything else. I’ll just do that.”

Scottie Scheffler’s faith-driven humility leads him to downplay his achievements. He avoids mind games or psychological intimidation. And as Thomas pointed out, Scheffler doesn’t have to because his impeccable golf skills are enough for the 19x PGA Tour winner.

He often refers to himself as “nothing special” and views golf as secondary to life, family, and eternal priorities. The 2025 PGA Championship winner rejects the spotlight, embracing a “boring” consistency rooted in hard work.

Both Scheffler and Thomas are fans of each other’s mentality and presence on the golf course.

Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas praise each other’s mentality

Justin Thomas praised Scottie Scheffler’s all-around game and mental fortitude ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open. He said that Scheffler makes it seamless and effortless, praising the World No. 1’s game as unbelievable in every aspect. Thomas even highlighted Scheffler’s mental game as superior to anyone on tour.

Scheffler can handle expectations, stay present, and let contention come naturally without forcing outcomes, which Thomas deemed “so, so hard to do” and more impressive than the golf itself.

Scottie Scheffler returned the praise during his June 20, 2025, Travelers Championship press conference.

He lauded the fellow American’s junior and amateur success, early career feats, and disciplined work ethic. He contrasted Justin Thomas’s structured range work and adherence to process as key to overcoming a three-year winless drought.

The exchange occurred as both tied for the 36-hole lead at 9-under, showcasing mutual respect amid shared criticisms of PGA Tour course setups.