Justin Thomas Makes Feelings Clear on CEO Brian Rolapp as PGA Tour Undergoes Big Changes

“If this competition only works if there are a couple people in it, it’s not a sport, it’s a circus,” the new PGA Tour CEO stated at CNBC’s CEO Council Forum in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Brian Rolapp, who took over in July, also acknowledged that he’s spoken with representatives from the Saudi-backed tour, but emphasized he’d only consider a deal if it genuinely strengthened the PGA Tour. Amid all these, Justin Thomas has made his feelings clear about the new CEO after the Tour implemented some major changes.

Currently recovering from back surgery, Justin Thomas has been staying under the radar since the end of his season. But just hours ago, he sat down with Soly on the No Laying Up YouTube podcast to talk about everything from the 2025 Ryder Cup to what the U.S. team learned from the tough loss at Bethpage.

The moment that really stood out in the chat was when he was asked whether he had met Brian Rolapp, what his impressions were, and his reaction to the changes within the Tour.

Justin Thomas responded enthusiastically, saying he had a lengthy phone call with Brian Rolapp and had also spoken with him briefly in person.

“I am very very impressed,” he said and stressed that many players already respect Rolapp’s approach.

But he wasn’t done handing out gold stars just yet.

Thomas continued to praise the new CEO, pointing out that someone doesn’t rise to a top position in an organization like the NFL without being “really well and productively” effective. He said players believe Rolapp is focused on maximizing the PGA Tour now that it’s a for-profit entity.

“How can we get the most exposure… more fans… more eyeballs on the sport?” Thomas asked.

He further added that Rolapp’s NFL background gives him valuable insight. But are the changes really that good?

Under new CEO Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour is clearly steering toward a leaner, more premium competitive model. The biggest confirmed shift is a reduction in full-status tour cards starting in 2026 (dropping from 125 to 100) with fewer Korn Ferry graduates and smaller event fields overall.

The Tour also cancelled the 2026 Sentry Tournament of Champions, showing it’s willing to reshape or remove long-standing events if they don’t align with the new structure. Rolapp’s Tiger Woods-chaired Future Competition Committee is driving these reforms, emphasizing scarcity, simplicity, and higher-impact events.

Reports indicate the Tour is seriously considering a ~20-event season, which would consolidate star players into fewer, more meaningful tournaments. There is also growing discussion about shifting the season start until after the NFL wraps up, a move aimed at maximizing viewership and avoiding competition with America’s biggest sports property.

Together, these changes signal a strategic pivot toward a more curated, sponsor-friendly product with greater clarity for fans. At the same time, they raise concerns about reduced opportunities for rank-and-file pros. Overall, Rolapp’s early tenure has already brought some of the most significant structural changes the PGA Tour has seen in decades.

In closing, Thomas said conversations with Rolapp feel straightforward and genuine. He believes Rolapp makes decisions with clear reasoning and long-term goals in mind. But when will Justin Thomas himself get back to playing great golf again?

Why Justin Thomas’ comeback needs more time

Justin Thomas recently gave fans a “life update” on Instagram, explaining that he’d been dealing with nagging hip pain for months.

Justin Thomas underwent microdiscectomy surgery last month to fix the recurring disc problem. He has already confirmed that he’ll miss the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season. He said he’ll be spending the next few weeks resting before rehab begins.

“I have a great team behind me who I fully trust to get me back to a better place than I was before,” he added.

Thomas made it clear he’s prioritizing long-term health over short-term return. He said he wants to be “very smart and patient” so the disc heals fully and doesn’t become a recurring issue. He also pointed out how lucky golfers are to compete at a high level for many years, which is exactly what he plans to do.

Despite the setback, the 32-year-old is still ranked eighth in the world and had a strong 2025 season, winning the RBC Heritage and earning eight top-10 finishes. He had originally been scheduled to play in both the Skins Game after Thanksgiving and the Hero World Challenge.

But for now, all attention is on healing properly so he can return at full strength.