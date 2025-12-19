Justin Thomas Makes It Clear If Scottie Scheffler Is Comparable to Tiger Woods After 19 PGA Tour Wins

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on Justin Thomas' comparison of Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler. Additionally, we look at the prospect of Scheffler playing in the 2nd season of TGL. Notably, a few recent occurrences indicate that he will be competing.

“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour,” is what PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said about the top-ranked American golfer. Scottie Scheffler claimed the Jack Nicklaus Award for 2025 after pulling off an impeccable season. With that, Scheffler secured the Jack Nicklaus Award at least four seasons in a row. And guess what, before Scottie, only one name has ever dominated the PGA Tour enough to win this award four or more consecutive years, and that’s Tiger Woods.

While winning two Majors this season, The Open and the PGA Championship, Scheffler has managed to bag six wins while holding tight to the highest pedestal under OWGR. Now, even Justin Thomas has shared his take on the comparison between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods after Scheffler’s 19 PGA Tour Wins.

Justin Thomas recently joined American sports analyst Trey Wingo on Wingo’s podcast on YouTube. Wingo referred to how Thomas has grown up watching Tiger Woods play, while he has also played with the legend. And now he is competing against Scottie Scheffler. Now, that the discussion surrounding the comparison between the two are ruling the headlines, Wingo asked Thomas, “What do you see similar in those two, and what do you see different?”

Imago 250413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks dejected on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters depp *** 250413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks dejected on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters depp PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA220

Justin Thomas delved into the question immediately and started off to reflect on the similarities Scheffler and Woods shared. “I mean the their consistency is very I would say you know similar their ability to be in contention in golf tournaments and the biggest golf tournaments the the control of their golf I mean, you know, that I’d say Scottie is the is consistently who I’ve seen you know hit their irons close to Tiger.”

Thomas then shared how Tiger Woods’ true prime had already passed by the time Justin Thomas reached the PGA Tour. Because of injuries and Tiger’s reduced schedule, Thomas only got to compete against a few seasons of Tiger when he was still “good,” but not at his historic best. Still he stated, “But just watching him even around like Royal Melbourne when we were partners, like that was some of the best I’d ever seen him play, and like getting to watch that live and up close was so awesome. And I think that you know the similarities of just the focus, the intense and and just I’m going to I’m just better than you are. So I’m just going to stick to my process, and my game plan and it’s going to be good enough kind of thing is where a lot of the similarities are.”

While trying to compare the American legend to the 29-year-old golf icon, Justin Thomas stated, “I think they it’s it’s it’s tough to compare because I think it doesn’t have the the wow, the flare that Tiger did, you know, the the hitting it way offline, the crazy followthroughs, the you know, the um the just the the acrobatic kind of stuff and because I just think, you know, Scottie’s just very it’s a it’s a kind of guy you play with and you’re in the scoring 10, you’re doing your scorecard and they’re like, “Scottie’s 66 and you’re like, what?” Like, he just shot 66 kind of thing. But that, you know, some people think that’s not a good thing, but that’s a great thing because he’s making it look that easy.”

Now, while Scheffler is already dealing with the highs of his golfing career, Scottie is also looking forward to taking another step which might leave not only Tiger Woods, but Scheffler’s Northern Irish rival, Rory McIlroy, happy.

Scottie Scheffler might just finally make his debut for TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s indoor golfing bonanza, TGL, has taken the community by storm. Ever since its inception, almost every big name has participated in the event. Surprisingly, one particular name was missing from the list. And that was none other than Scottie Scheffler.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Final Round Apr 13, 2025 Augusta, Georgia, USA Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy react during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexGoodalex 20250413_tdc__362

When the rosters got rolled out this year, the name of the World No. 1 golfer was nowhere to be found. Thankfully for fans, the story could be different this time around. Recent reports suggested that Scheffler paid a visit to the purpose-built SoFi Centre. While at the center, he tested out the facilities and also tried the simulator.

Interestingly, the number one-ranked golfer looked quite at ease with the simulator. Although he was trying it out for the first time, the 4x major winner nailed it as he had a broad smile after finding a green with a tee shot on the simulator. Now, such a turn of events is surely a significant sign to all the golfing fans.

This indicates that the world champion golfer might just make his debut in TGL this year. And this would surely delight the likes of McIlroy and Woods significantly. Thus, with things looking quite upbeat, it now remains to be seen how things pan out in the future.