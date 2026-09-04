Justin Thomas Makes ‘One of Those Dads’ Confession as He Shares Personal Moment With His Daughter

Justin Thomas is known for what he does on the golf course: his smooth swing, strong fist pump, and major championship wins. But his latest viral moment had nothing to do with golf. It happened on the floor of his living room, where he was hiding from his toddler.

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Thomas shared the funny moment on his Instagram Story on Thursday. He was lying on his side in a small space between a console table and two round white ottomans. He was clearly taking the game very seriously. His caption said, “Oh my almost 2 year old wants to play hide and seek? Yeah, I’m one of those dads.”

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The toddler is Molly Grace Thomas, Justin and his wife Jillian’s first child. She was born on November 18, 2024. With her second birthday coming up, she is at the age when games like hide-and-seek can quickly become a favorite part of the day.

The funny part is not just that Thomas played along. It is how seriously he took the game. He squeezed himself into a tiny space behind the ottomans instead of taking the easy way out.

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It shows that he was fully committed to making his daughter happy, even if it meant being uncomfortable. His line, “I’m one of those dads,” is him joking about how far he is willing to go for his daughter. At the same time, it reflects that he enjoys these little moments with her.

Fatherhood has also changed how Thomas presents himself in public. Before Molly was born, he openly admitted that he did not know what to expect. He told reporters, “I can’t tell you honestly if I’m ready because I’ve never done it before. I’ll let you know in a couple months.” He also said he trusted Jillian to be a great mother and was excited to raise a daughter with her.

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Thomas has since shared several special moments with his daughter. Five months after Molly was born, he ended a nearly three-year winless run at the 2025 RBC Heritage. Jillian and Molly were there to watch him win. Thomas became emotional while talking about what it meant to have his daughter there for the victory.

A month earlier, Molly also had a memorable encounter when she met Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational. The meeting gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of one of golf’s biggest stars with the young daughter of another.

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That connects Thomas’ emotional RBC Heritage celebration with his latest hide-and-seek video. He has not tried to keep his role as a father separate from his golf career. Instead, he has shared both the emotional and funny sides of being a dad.

This is not the first time Thomas has poked fun at himself as a parent. During the 2025 off-season, he posted a video of himself getting hurt while playing with Molly and a toy that had a suction tube attached. His wife Jillian narrated the clip, joking that the score was “Toy and Molly one. Justin, big fat zero.” He captioned the post “Happy Thursday everybody. Did y’all have a good Wednesday? I sure did…. #DadLife.” The hide-and-seek moment fits that same pattern of Thomas turning ordinary parenting mishaps into lighthearted content for his fans.

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For fans, moments like this reveal another side of PGA Tour players. It is easy to focus only on scorecards, rankings, and trophies. But Thomas hiding behind an ottoman for his daughter shows the person behind the golfer. By his own words, he has become “one of those dads,” and he seems more than happy about it.

Balancing family life with golf has been especially challenging for Thomas in 2026. This season has tested him in more ways than just being a new father. He had a microdiscectomy in November 2025 to treat a disc problem that had caused ongoing hip and leg pain.

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His results in 2026 have been mixed. He finished tied for eighth at The Players, fourth at the PGA Championship, and tied for 17th at the U.S. Open. However, he also had five finishes of 40th or worse, including a tie for 47th at TPC Southwind.

Thomas entered the BMW Championship knowing he needed at least a solo seventh-place finish to stay in the FedExCup race. He opened with a 3-under 67 at Bellerive to keep his hopes alive, but he could not sustain the push over the rest of the week. He missed the required finish and fell short of the top 30, ending his season without a trip to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

It is not just about his golf swing or trophies. Whether he is working hard to improve his game at Bellerive or hiding behind an ottoman to play with Molly, Thomas gives his full effort every time.