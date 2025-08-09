Justin Thomas Met a Young Fan Battling Medical Issues & Made His Day During St. Jude Championship Round

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is in full swing at TPC Southwind, Memphis, with the world’s top golfers vying for glory and a $20 million purse. As the drama unfolds on the greens, it’s the moments off the course that are capturing hearts and showcasing the true spirit of the PGA Tour’s opening playoff event. Since 1970, the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been deeply intertwined with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This partnership began when Danny Thomas, St. Jude’s founder, brought the hospital’s mission to the heart of Memphis’s PGA Tour stop. Over the decades, the championship’s charitable backbone has raised more than $80 million to support the fight against childhood cancer, with FedEx alone contributing over $43 million as title sponsor.

One of the most moving moments this week came courtesy of Justin Thomas, who turned heads and tugged at heartstrings with an unforgettable gesture towards young Remy, an ailing fan. The video, shared by Jimmy Darts and the official PGA Tour and FedEx Championship pages on Instagram, chronicles a scene that embodies the event’s legacy of hope and generosity. Remy, born with a cleft lip and having endured nine surgeries, appeared alongside his mother. When asked about his dreams, Remy revealed aspirations of becoming a professional golfer and confidently showcased his swing. In a surprise orchestrated by the hosts, Remy received an invitation to attend the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, fulfilling a lifelong wish.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Remy was gifted $1,000 on the spot, prompting excitement over the prospect of new golf clubs, a wish quickly echoed by his mother. The highlight of Remy’s day came when he met his golfing idol: Justin Thomas. Thomas presented Remy with his own game-used driver, saying, “You’re probably going to hit it better than I do.” The champion then handed over his signed glove, which left Remy utterly thrilled: “And he signed it!” he exclaimed, unable to contain his joy. This wholesome video spread rapidly, underscoring the human side of sporting greatness and drawing admiration from fans and professionals alike.

Thomas is known for such philanthropic behaviour. In another touching display of generosity, Thomas surprised a young fan at the 20253PGA Championship by gifting him his own sand wedge. After signing autographs during the final round, he handed over the club to the boy—calling it a “souvenir of a lifetime”—a kind gesture that added another chapter to Thomas’s reputation for putting other people first.

On the competition front, Thomas’s championship campaign remained steady. After shooting a 2-under 68 in round one, followed by an even-par performance through the suspended second round, Thomas sits tied for 31st at -2, demonstrating consistency ahead of the FedEx Cup cutoff.

Regardless, the FedEx St. Jude Championship’s enduring charitable mission is felt in every interaction, every act of kindness, and every tradition. The event continues to highlight stories that transcend leaderboards, proving every year that the victories off the course may be the most meaningful. The week’s festivities, including the Little Loopers Program and patient art on equipment, create bonds between golf’s elite and those young lives fighting monumental battles. And just as Thomas left an impact with Remy, another golfer delivered a moment to remember.

Maverick McNealy’s heartfelt caddie swap

The spirit of compassion permeated the grounds when Maverick McNealy made headlines for a heartwarming gesture that epitomized the FedEx St. Jude Championship’s ethos. Trading out his regular caddie, his brother Scout McNealy, for Elizabeth, a spirited St. Jude patient, McNealy cracked a smile and won the admiration of fans across the globe.

McNealy documented the special moment on Instagram, captioning: “Breaking news out of Memphis: Scout is off the bag for the @fedexchamp… and Elizabeth is stepping in! Love the @stjude heart behind this tournament—always a powerful reminder of perspective and what really matters. Thanks for the great read, Elizabeth!!!” With Elizabeth by his side, offering reads and encouragement, McNealy’s round became less about scorecards and more about celebration and inspiration. Spectators lining the fairways cheered, and social media buzzed with appreciation: “The PGA Tour has a special one in Mav!” and “This is tugging on the heartstrings. Way to go, Mav.”

McNealy’s gesture adds to his reputation for humility and philanthropy, echoing his previous donations to children’s hospitals for every birdie scored. This wholesome moment at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship radiated joy, proving that golf at its best is about lifting others up—with every shot, swing, and smile. As the tournament continues, such stories remain a reminder that the true measure of greatness lies not only in trophies, but in compassion expressed when it matters most.