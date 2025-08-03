Justin Thomas Mocks Own Physical Appearance as PGA Tour Clip Spreads Like Wildfire

Every now and then, a long-lost gem surfaces from the PGA Tour vault—just enough to send fans spiraling down memory lane. This time, it’s a blast from the past featuring a teenage prodigy whose swing was already destined for greatness. Before the majors, the green jackets, and Ryder Cup roars. Now, the internet is ablaze as a hilarious throwback of 16-year-old Justin Thomas goes viral—and even JT himself is in on the joke.

JT didn’t have the experience he has now, but he had a love for golf and a putter he liked the feel of. And yes, he also had school starting on Monday. The weight of his 2009 debut comes into clear view when you imagine a young golfer with dreams in his eyes. But, even though emotional, the post sparked a different kind of reaction. The drama wasn’t stopping.

Justin Thomas made his PGA Tour debut at the 2009 Wyndham Championship—and nearly stole the show. After a sponsor’s exemption, he fired a bogey-free 65 to become the Tour’s third-youngest player to cut. Despite delays and school stress, Thomas held his own against seasoned pros like Davis Love III and John Daly. He missed the secondary cut but still shot 2-under, turning heads with rounds of 72 and 71. From a PGA Tour hopeful to walking inside the ropes with the PGA Tour regulars, his debut was quite a journey.

“I just did everything I was supposed to do,” a young Justin Thomas said with the calm of a Tour veteran. “I mean, it’s not like I was making 20-footers. I was making eight, ten-footers and had a two-putt birdie.” Even at 16, Thomas talked with the clarity of someone who’d done this a hundred times before.

Thomas’s performance in the championship was unexpectedly stellar. To truly make the most of his outstanding swings and shot delivery, the PGA Tour shared one small clip from his 2009 match on X, captioned, “What were you doing at 16? In 2009, @JustinThomas34 was making his PGA TOUR debut @WyndhamChamp. #TOURVault.” The clip was a great reminder of the potential young golfers have, which does wonders when let to shine. It showed just how spectacular Thomas was right from his teen years.

Amid the nostalgic throwback, there was a sarcastic exchange of interactions when Justin Thomas took this to his X. Thomas adopted the kind of self-deprecating humor that only a decade-plus of Tour seasoning can deliver. The post captioned, “Not eating much, apparently.” Fans instantly jumped on the moment, flooding the replies with jokes and admiration. One user even commented, “lol yea bro you were skinny as hell wow. You look much healthier these days! Excited to see you win again, man. Rooting for ya from Lexington.”

Justin Thomas’s 16-year-old is evident in his youth golf support

No surprise, Justin Thomas, who debuted at 16, now channels that early start into uplifting junior golf programs. His journey—shaped by family, local support, and a key excemtion—shows how one chance can spark a lasting career. From a broken-down car to Wyndham history, Thomas knows how vital early moments are in a golfer’s journey.

In 2023, Thomas donated $40,000, giving each participant a $500 travel stipend, removing barriers for young players to compete. The tournament has since earned AJGA’s Fundraising and Charitable Giving Awards two years running.

That’s why his recent return to Harmony Landing felt especially meaningful. Amid the 10th edition of his junior championship, Thomas crossed paths with 16-year-old Jero Sanchez. Sanchez is a rising talent who, like JT once did, is learning to navigate big dreams on small shoulders. The meeting was quiet, unscripted, and packed with nostalgia.

At the 10th edition of the Justin Thomas Junior Championship, he didn’t just show up for photo ops—he backed the future with $40,000 in donations, ensuring every participant had a leg up. For Thomas, it has always been more about giving back.