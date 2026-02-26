Justin Thomas Opens Door for New Deal With Tiger Woods After Cutting Ties With Longtime Golf Partner

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods look on after their first round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2023, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren – The Genesis Invitational Icon2302161411

Justin Thomas rolled in the clinching putt for Atlanta Drive at the SoFi Center this week, ending five months away from competitive golf with a win in prime time on ESPN. Fans had been waiting since September, and when Thomas finally stepped back into the arena, they noticed everything. The wolf was gone.

Greyson Clothiers’ logo, present on Thomas’s polo since March 2022, was absent from his polo. The golfer has also been removed from their website.

Fan reactions to the news came quickly. Many pointed to Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods‘s brand, as the likely next step for Thomas. Others suggested Thomas could follow Tommy Fleetwood’s approach and wear whatever is available.

Tommy Fleetwood left Nike at the start of 2026 and wore several brands before appearing at the Genesis Invitational in Sun Day Red apparel. There was no announcement or press release, just a clear change. Both Fleetwood and Thomas are TaylorMade staffers, and TaylorMade’s connection to Sun Day Red makes the next move for Thomas easy to predict.

Thomas’ apparel transition, if that is what this is, arrives with a layer that Fleetwood’s did not carry. Thomas and Woods share one of professional golf’s closest mentor-protégé relationships, a friendship that predates any commercial consideration. Woods refers to JT as his younger brother.

Thomas also enters this moment differently than he did in his last apparel transition. The Ralph Lauren departure in January 2021 came under duress: a homophobic slur during a tournament round, a brand discontinuing the deal, and fourteen months without a partner. Greyson arrived in March 2022 as rehabilitation: “a loyalty based on respect and care,” in the brand’s own words, a friendship built over a year of patience.

A potential departure now reads as an expiration, not a severance, for a player cleared for all competitive activity on February 10 and confirmed for his PGA Tour return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 5. Thomas has said he believes he has another twelve to fifteen years of elite golf ahead of him. The apparel market is paying attention.

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red eyes expansion as Justin Thomas enters apparel free agency

Sun Day Red has operated on a deliberately narrow ambassador list since its 2024 launch, including Woods and Karl Vilips, who won the Puerto Rico Open last March. CEO David Abeles told Front Office Sports at the PGA Show in January 2026 that the brand was actively working with more golfers who could “model our values,” adding that revenues had grown faster than any original projection. The expansion mandate is stated policy, backed by commercial momentum.

Thomas was previously among the few top TaylorMade-adjacent players who remained outside the Sun Day Red umbrella when the brand launched, a conspicuous gap given how closely his professional world overlaps with Woods’s.

Signing Thomas would place the first established major champion on the SDR roster in a year when the brand is also launching its full women’s line and extending into premium retail. Whether the clean polo at TGL becomes that story, or whether Thomas surfaces elsewhere, a top-15 player has entered apparel free agency at the precise moment his longest mentor is building something that could use his name.

The vines have no whispers on that yet.