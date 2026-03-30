Justin Thomas, PGA Tour Stars React as Gary Woodland’s PTSD Comeback Win Shakes Golf World

Gary Woodland has never been the loudest name on the PGA Tour. But on Sunday at Memorial Park, his name echoed across the galleries, and why not? After everything he had been through off the course with his PTSD, he fired a 67 in the final round to finish at -21 and win the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a victory so special it drew admiration from fellow pros.

The 41-year-old stood on the green, embracing his caddie and his wife, Gabby, visibly emotional.

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“We play an individual sport out here. But I wasn’t alone today. Anybody who’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up,” he said in the post-round, acknowledging there is still a “big fight ahead” and credited Gabby directly: “This has been a lot harder on her.”

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This was not a victory speech. It was a man who never lost hope!

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And to understand why those words landed the way they did, you have to go back to September 2023.

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Gary Woodland had surgery that month to eliminate a lesion from his brain. In 2024, he went back to the PGA Tour, but it wasn’t just his body that got better. He later talked about having ongoing mental health problems, like anxiety and intrusive thoughts, that lasted long after he started competing again. Then, in early March 2026, just a few weeks before the Houston Open, Woodland talked about his battle with PTSD openly. He was still going to therapy while playing competitive golf.

That public admission, rather than adding pressure, appeared to lift it.

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The golfer went out to Memorial Park and built his win over four rounds, finishing five shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard. Johnny Keefer and Min Woo Lee were tied for third. He hadn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 US Open, which was almost seven years ago. It’s interesting to note that at one point, he had been told to quit playing the game altogether.

But he didn’t.

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Golf journalist Dan Rapaport put into words what the sport was feeling:

“Gary Woodland is as good a guy as you’ll find in any sport. Truly an incredible, incredible victory for a 10/10 human being.”

Gary Woodland’s comeback belongs in a specific conversation in golf history.

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Erik Compton played PGA Tour events with two heart transplants and finished second at the 2014 US Open. Ben Hogan survived a near-fatal car crash in 1949 and returned to win multiple majors. Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters after multiple back surgeries and an eleven-year gap between major titles.

Woodland won after neurological surgery and PTSD, despite being advised to quit the sport. His mental recovery distinguishes it from a physical one. That distinction is also why the reaction from inside the tour went far beyond routine congratulations.

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PGA Tour pros react to the ‘inspiring’ win of Gary Woodland

Justin Thomas posted on his Instagram story: “Speechless. Incredible. Inspiring.”

Imago September 27, 2025, Farmingdale, Ny, United States: FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Thomas of Team USA nods to the crowd during the Ryder Cup – Afternoon Fourball Matches at Bethpage Black Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, NY. Farmingdale United States – ZUMAt139 20250927_aaa_t139_167 Copyright: xJasonxAllen/IsixPhotosx

Thomas was the first person on Tour that Woodland told about his brain tumor diagnosis in 2023. He was not reacting as a peer watching a good story. JT was reacting as someone who had been inside it from its most frightening point.

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Tommy Fleetwood, who has shared fields with Woodland in major championships and WGC events since the mid-2010s, wrote on X: “It was always a ‘when’, not an ‘if’. So proud of everything for you and the family.”

Those words were not sympathetic. That was a belief built on years of competing at close range.

Michael S. Kim wrote on X: “So so sick that Gary wins in Houston. One of the true good guys on tour.”

Kim is known for candid commentary about Tour life, and that phrase points to something Woodland’s peers have known for years, long before this week confirmed it publicly.

Paige Spiranac wrote on X: “Gary Woodland is so easy to root for. What a story. What a win.”

Her platform reaches well beyond core golf audiences, and the reaction she got reflected exactly that. This story crossed over.

Then it was Chris Gotterup, who finished T6 at -13 at the same tournament, five shots behind the man he was congratulating. He shared the winning poster and wrote on Instagram:

“The best. Congrats, Inspiring.”

Hearing those words from competitors says out loud how much that win matters.

The golf world’s response on Sunday was built on years of knowing who Gary Woodland is and watching him prove at Memorial Park that he still belongs.