Justin Thomas Recalls When He Told Jordan Spieth ‘F**k No’ in a Heated Moment

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are best friends off the fairway. However, as it turns out, they also have had their fair share of hilarious experiences while chipping and putting in the lush green course. During an exclusive interview with Trey Wingo, Thomas opened up about one such incident. When the host asked the US golfer about any crazy moment he had on the fairway, JT recalled a moment from the Presidents Cup.
Thomas narrated that back at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte, they had a close putt. Thomas, who usually decides when to give putts, made a blunder on that occasion. “And it was like we hit a hole that we should have lost. I hit a terrible like chunked the hell out of this nine iron. Jordan hit a ridiculous chip that like you know, only Jordan could hit it up their gimme to where ours was good,” said Thomas. “They like left the putt short and they had it you know, like two and a half feet or something and Jordan looked at me like that’s good right? And I just like, ‘f** no, it’s not good,” he further added. However, that was not it. More embarrassment was to follow for Thomas.
The US golfer continued with the story, saying that right at the moment when he uttered those words, the camera panned to Spieth. And as he was nearby, his F-word was caught on the camera for everybody to hear. “And they had the camera on Jordan and I and you could clear as day see me saying that and I’m like yep that’s that’s about right,” said Thomas. Surely, this was quite a funny yet embarrassing situation for Thomas to be in.
Unfortunately, Thomas’ fortunes have not been great of late. Having undergone microdiscectomy, Thomas will be out of action indefinitely. And this means that he will not be featuring in any of the events in early 2026.
Notably, despite the ups and downs in his career, one thing that Thomas hasn’t compromised on is his friendship with Spieth. However, while the two might be friends, Thomas chose to embrace rivalry ahead of the brotherhood.
How Justin Thomas embraced rivalry over friendship ahead of US Open clash
Spieth and Thomas indeed share a bond that has already gotten the tag of ‘best friends’ from the golf fans. However, despite that, when it comes to achieving the top spot in the leaderboard, the American phenoms know how to bring in the rivalry to the greens. Their friendship finds its roots back to their teenage days when the two were in the junior circuit.
Right before the two teed off against each other at the 2025 US Open, Justin Thomas revealed that he is ready to choose rivalry over friendship to secure his victories. Thomas stated, “He’s one of my best friends, we’re always going to pull for each other. But at the same time, I hope that I beat him in every single tournament that we play in for the rest of our life.”
At the US Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, both the stars failed to secure a win as Jordan Spieth finished tied for 23rd place with a total score of +8 over par, while Justin Thomas missed the cut after the second round.
2025 turned out to be a steady but challenging season for Spieth. Meanwhile, Thomas’ season saw a significant improvement as he secured a PGA Tour win in April.
