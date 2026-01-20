Justin Thomas & Rickie Fowler Speak Their Minds as Tiger Woods Raises $50M for Marginalized Communities

Jon Bon Jovi performed. About 300 guests attended, including Max Homa, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Fifty million dollars were raised. Wednesday’s TGR Foundation gala wasn’t about Tiger Woods‘ golf legacy—it was about the one he values more. The night left Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler marvelling at an impact neither believes they’ll replicate.

Justin Thomas, who was there at the event, had nothing but appreciation for Woods’ foundation. “Everything he’s done outside of golf is just as impressive as what he’s done in golf,” Thomas said. “He never stops trying to make the game better, the world better, the situation better for kids, whether it’s education, golf, whatever it may be.”

Rickie Fowler echoed the same sentiment. “The TGR Foundation, what they have done with their learning labs and the impacts with young kids and next generation. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get to the impact that he’s made,” Fowler admitted. While his own foundation aims high, matching Woods’ influence seems impossible. “I don’t think we can touch what he’s been able to do, but it’s been inspiring to see the impact.”

The “RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US” event marked 30 years of TGR Foundation work. The foundation launched in 1996 as a golf organization before pivoting toward education. Its mission centers on providing students from under-resourced communities access to educational opportunities.

The foundation announced a new TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta. Blank pledged $20 million from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation for the facility.

Tiger Woods reflected on the milestone. “Tonight was a reminder that the legacy I’m most proud of isn’t on the golf course,” he said. “It’s the work we’ve done to positively impact the lives of students through TGR Foundation.”

Joe LaCava, Woods’ longtime caddie, highlighted the roots. “It comes from his mom and dad stressing education,” LaCava explained. “It’s important for Tiger to give back. This is his way of giving back.”

Over the years, the TGR Foundation has reached milestones.

On the completion of their 25th anniversary in 2021, they helped two million students through their educational program. On that occasion, the Big Cat wasn’t only happy but all pumped to start the new project.

“I’m proud of my foundation’s growth over the last 25 years,” said Tiger Woods. “Five years ago, I challenged my team to reach millions of kids around the world. As we celebrate this milestone, I’m excited for our new projects that will help even more students chase after their dreams.” And now, over 5 years later, they are going into a new direction.

Tiger Woods isn’t rewriting golf history anymore. He’s building educational pathways for thousands.

Student success stories from TGR Foundation

The TGR Foundation does more than just raise money. Through hands-on STEM and college-readiness programs, TGR Learning Labs and the Earl Woods Scholar Program have changed the educational paths of many students, helping them find their passions, build skills, and open new career paths.

Many graduates of TGR programs live out the foundation’s mission. Bianca Angeles is an example of how long-term college support and mentorship can change a person’s life. She joined the Earl Woods Scholar Program and later graduated from a top university. These success stories show how important it is to have access, opportunities, and guided growth over time.

Andres Cuamani first got involved with TGR Learning Lab in fifth grade. He started with forensic science and then moved on to classes in aerospace engineering and golf. The foundation’s environment helped him gain confidence and learn about careers early on. He went on to volunteer and then work full-time to help other students through TGR programs.

Amelie Jimenez’s story shows how long-term participation in TGR programs can change the course of her education. She used TGR Learning Lab classes from seventh grade through high school to explore different fields, and eventually found her way into chemical engineering while also improving skills that helped her do well in school and in other activities.

TGR’s effectiveness is shown by the recognition it has received from outside groups. The Earl Woods Scholar Program was named “Scholarship Provider of the Year” by the National Scholarship Providers Association for its all-around support system that gives students from low-income communities both financial aid and workshops, mentorship, and career resources.

Learning Lab programs also give kids more chances to use technology and think critically early on in school. Students learn more than just academic things in computer science, aerospace engineering, and professional development classes. They also learn how to be more confident and find their way. These results show that the foundation’s work is both transformative and capable of growth.