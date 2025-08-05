Justin Thomas & Rickie Fowler Thrown Under the Bus Again as Keegan Bradley Receives Ryder Cup Reminder

The Ryder Cup may be weeks away, but the rumblings have begun. And meanwhile, one PGA Tour star, still stung by a past snub, just reminded everyone what it takes to make Team U.S. With a new captain who knows that pain, the message is hard to ignore.

Recently, Cameron Young, fresh off his win at the Wyndham Championship, made his feelings clear about making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. After years of being overlooked in favor of players like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, despite strong performances, Young is determined to leave no doubt this time.

“I think this week proves what I am capable of,” Cameron Young reacted after his win at the Wyndham Championship. “I have played a lot of really good golf over the last few years in big moments, especially in majors.”

Although this was Young’s first career win, his game has shown brilliance since joining the PGA Tour. Currently ranked 21st in the OWGR, he has earned six top-10 finishes in majors since 2022. “I’ve got the most top 10s in majors since I started playing on the PGA Tour,” he added.

And with this victory, Young’s chances of making the Ryder Cup team have never looked better. He delivered consistent, impressive golf throughout the Wyndham Championship, opening with a 63, following up with a 62, then a 65, and finishing strong with a 68 to claim the title.

Now, part of what fuels Young’s confidence is his connection to one course in particular. The Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. “Obviously, like that golf course, it’s home for me up there, so you mean if you are asking me, I think my golf helps,” Young said. Growing up playing on this challenging course, he has built strong memories and confidence, making it one of his favorite venues. In fact, in 2017, he won the New York State Open at that very place.

Even last year, Young believed he had what it took to make the Ryder Cup team. But despite his strong performance and clear potential, he was passed over by the captain, leaving him with nothing but disappointment. “I think it probably would have helped the last time, too, but I know I have got some work left to do to prove that to him, and you know this is week one of four that I have the opportunity to do that,” he added. He knows the next few weeks are crucial to earn points and show the captain he deserves a spot on the team, and he’s ready to work even harder, knowing one win alone won’t be enough.

In the 2023 Ryder Cup, U.S. captain Zach Johnson faced criticism for choosing Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler over in-form players like Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young. Even though he was ninth on the points list, Young was left out of the team. Reflecting on that disappointment, Young said, “It hurt pretty bad to miss it a couple of years ago…so I was a bit frustrated with that.” Now in 2025, Young is determined to prove himself and secure a spot.

He is ranked 16th in the FedEx Cup standings with 1,464 points, a strong position with more playoff events still to come. With the Ryder Cup course being one of his favorites, and with a new captain, Keegan Bradley, who knows what it’s like to be left out, Young is focused on playing well enough to make the team this time.

But it’s not just Cameron Young whose Ryder Cup hopes are hanging in the balance…

Ryder Cup hopes hang in the balance for several PGA Tour stars

Akshay Bhatia and Brian Campbell are among those who have played well enough to get into the conversation, but not enough to guarantee a spot on Keegan Bradley’s 2025 U.S. team.

For Bhatia, the season has been a roller coaster. He started the year inside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings but slipped to 46th heading into the 3M Open. Chasing a Ryder Cup spot added to the pressure, which affected his game. Still, when asked about the team, Bhatia showed maturity beyond his years. “Regardless if I make the team or not, I just really want us to succeed this year.”

With the U.S. coming off a 16.5–11.5 loss to Europe in 2023, he knows the pressure at Bethpage Black will be immense. And so, he has chosen to focus on supporting the team’s success over his own selection.

Campbell’s position is similar. His second win of the season at the John Deere Classic lifted him to 28th in the Ryder Cup rankings, sparking talk about his chances. And Campbell’s reactions have been realistic. “Well, I’ve had no thought about that whatsoever. I just know how much I love the Ryder Cup, and to let alone be in the same conversation as the Ryder Cup is wild,” he said after his win. While he continues to work and keep moving forward, he knows his driving stats and current ranking make him an outsider for a captain’s pick.

Strong seasons can get a player into the conversation, but with limited spots and plenty of talent vying for them, even multiple wins or consistent performances don’t guarantee a place at Bethpage Black. But do you think Cameron Young will make it this time?