Justin Thomas Sends 4-Word Strong Message to Nelly Korda & Co. Before Solheim Cup Battle

The Solheim Cup, established in 1990, is the women’s professional golf equivalent of the Ryder Cup. For Ping founders Karsten and Louise Solheim, the idea was simple: give the best American and European women a biennial team stage to match the drama the men had in 1927. Thirty-six years later, the same USA vs. Europe rivalry is about to write its 20th chapter. And this time, the men’s side is chiming in publicly to send women off with good wishes.

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The gesture came from the U.S. President’s Cup team, currently assembling ahead of their matches against the International team at Medina later this month. The Solheim Cup U.S. team shared the video on X, captioning it, “A good luck message to our team from @Presidents Cup, #USTeam.”

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The players, dressed in their red, white, and navy Presidents Cup gear, took turns wishing the women’s team good luck. When it was Justin Thomas‘ turn, he casually greeted them and wished them good luck before emphasizing four words.

“What’s up, ladies? Want to wish you all the best of luck at the Solheim Cup. Go get it done. Go USA.”

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The timing of the video matters, as Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands will host the 2026 Solheim Cup from September 11th to 13th. It’s the competition’s first trip to the country, marking the 20th edition of the event.

That said, the stakes are high this year. Angela Stanford, a seven-time LPGA winner and six-time Solheim Cup player who now captains the American side, is trying to do something the US hasn’t managed since 2017. And that is winning back-to-back cups.

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For context, Europe has dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade, winning outright in 2019 and 2021 before a tied 2023 match in Spain let them retain the trophy once again. The U.S., on the other hand, finally broke that run with a 15.5-12.5 win at the Robert Trent Jones Club in 2024.

The history of the match adds extra weight to what’s at stake this time. The U.S. team last won the Solheim Cup in back-to-back editions in 2015 and ’17. Stanford is chasing that same feat for the first time since. The Americans also haven’t won on European soil since 2015, which makes the trip to the Netherlands, a country hosting the event for the first time, a genuine test.

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But notably, the U.S. leads the all-time series 11-7-1, whereas Europe has won and retained the cup in three of the last four stagings, a reminder of how competitive the rivalry has become.

Currently, Nelly Korda, the world’s top-ranked player, anchors Stanford’s 12-player roster after her LPGA season dominance, which included four wins and two majors. Nine players qualified automatically, including Korda: Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee, and Alison Lee, and rookie Auston Kim. Stanford rounded out the side with three captains’ picks: Megan Kang, who returns for her fifth straight Solheim Cup and carries a 7-3-3 record; Rose Zhang, who went a perfect 4-0 in 2024; and rookie Lindy Duncan.

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Meanwhile, Anna Nordqvist’s European team will lean on experience at the top, with Charley Hull entering as the squad’s points leader. Carlota Ciganda and Leona Maguire add further depth to the team. They are accompanied by rookie Lottie Woad, ranked in the world’s top 10, making her a wild card for Europe.

Given the Americans’ recent form and the depth Stanford has assembled, the U.S. arrives with a genuine case to win back-to-back Cups for the first time in nearly a decade. But doing it away from home against a European side with a recent record of its own tough will make this one of the tighter Solheim Cups in years. For now, the message from the men’s team is clear: the pressure is on, and they’re backing the women to deliver.