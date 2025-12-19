Justin Thomas Shares Bittersweet Health Update After Jordan Spieth’s Cautionary Advice

Justin Thomas shared that after the 2025 Ryder Cup, he had been dealing with chronic hip problems that got worse during the winter. So, he had a microdiscectomy to remove a bulging disc from his lower spine. Now, weeks into his recovery, Thomas has shared where he stands, echoing his close friend Jordan Spieth’s advice that he shared based on his wrist surgery rehab experience.

“I’m doing pretty well! Rehab is coming along slowly but surely… still a bit away from hitting any balls. Listening to protocols and how I’m feeling is just as/more important than the surgery itself,” Thomas wrote on X, sounding very similar to what Spieth said during a recent CNBC Golf interview.

Spieth’s message was clear: don’t hurry.

“You never come back too late, so take your time,” Spieth said, adding that he’d heard this from athletes across sports who’d dealt with injuries. Spieth also shared a recovery strategy that helped him during his rehab. “I journaled everything that I thought was really interesting, and it helped kind of see the progress that was actually happening. Some days it doesn’t seem like there is,” he explained.

Spieth’s experience with injury gives his advice credibility.

In August 2024, he had surgery on his left wrist to fix a tendon sheath that had been giving him trouble since May 2023. He didn’t hit any golf balls for around 12 weeks after surgery, and then he started a thorough rehabilitation program. The three-times major champion started playing competitive golf again in early 2025. This long process, which includes time off the course and slow development, makes his advice on patience and a slow recovery more significant.

Meanwhile, for Justin Thomas, measured recovery is crucial. He’s won 16 PGA Tour events, including two major championships. Getting back right matters more than getting back fast. His willingness to follow protocols suggests he’s thinking about sustaining his career, not just reaching the next tournament.

Four weeks after his microdiscectomy, Thomas shared glimpses of his rehabilitation process. He posted updates showing floor-based exercises focused on controlled breathing, core engagement, glute activation, and hamstring work.

He also followed a three-day-per-week rehab schedule alternating with treatment days. “A very slow process, but I have been pleased with the progress so far and continue to take it very conservatively and listen to everything I’m feeling body-wise,” he wrote.

Full swings usually don’t start until weeks 10–12, and full returns happen around weeks 12–16. He has already dropped out of the Skins Game and Hero World Challenge in December, and he will miss the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season, which begins with the Sony Open in Hawaii from January 15 to 18. Thomas had constant hip and lower back pain during the 2025 season, which featured a win at the RBC Heritage and eight top-10 finishes.

While Thomas is working on his physical recovery, he’s also building his legacy outside of being an athlete.

Justin Thomas’s major contribution supports the next generation at Alabama

Justin Thomas promised to provide $1 million to the Crimson Standard, the University of Alabama’s golf program’s fundraising arm, to help improve the facilities for both the men’s and women’s teams. JT was a key player on Alabama’s golf team and helped the Crimson Tide win the NCAA Championship in 2013. He has said several times that this experience was integral to his professional growth. The donation reflects his commitment to the program that helped him start his career and to helping the future generation of golfers.

“It’s hard to put into words the love and feelings I have for The University of Alabama,” Thomas said in a release from the school. “I was so lucky to be able to spend two incredible years playing under coach (Jay) Seawell.”

Coach Jay Seawell praised the commitment.

“I am so proud of Justin and thankful for what he’s meant to our program and the University of Alabama,” Seawell said. “He is a big part of the legacy of Alabama golf. It means so much that he would be willing to give back to the golf programs. … We could not be more grateful for his generosity and love of The University of Alabama.”

Mic Potter, head coach of Alabama women’s golf, emphasized the broader impact.

“Alabama women’s golf is extremely grateful for Justin’s commitment to not only the Crimson Reserve (the facilities), but also his investment in our student-athletes. Justin Thomas’ impact on Alabama Golf goes beyond the course, and we are thankful that he is giving back to the sport that he excelled in during his time at Alabama and currently in the PGA.”

The donation comes at a time when Thomas is recovering from back surgery, showing that he is involved in the sport in more ways than just competing. By sponsoring college golf while he heals, Thomas demonstrates his commitment to the game with an impact that extends both on and off the course.