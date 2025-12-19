Justin Thomas Shares Grim Reality About Back Injury Troubling His Personal Life: ‘It Hurt…’

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on Justin Thomas' revelation about how his injury is hampering his personal life. Thomas recently went under the knife. We also look at his intense rehabilitation program.

Justin Thomas is confronting a challenge far beyond the fairways. He underwent a microdiscectomy surgery to address a herniated disc in mid-November 2025. It’s been a month, and Thomas is now facing the harsh realities of recovery. While he is patient with most other things, the one thing he thinks is a bummer is that he cannot lift his one-year-old daughter, Molly.

“Pretty good. I mean, it’s boring. The recovery process is a little bit, but I started rehab two weeks ago, so at least I have that to look forward to three days a week. But yeah, I still can’t pick my daughter up, which is a bummer. And you know, it feels like I can do more than I can, but I just have to stay patient with it,” Justin Thomas told Trey Wingo.

The PGA Tour pro underwent the surgery on November 15, 2025. He shared an Instagram post updating fans about his surgery, which he said was successful. Amid all this, Justin Thomas also wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram for his daughter, who turned one just a few days after his surgery.

“Happy 1st birthday to our sweet girl Molly. Hoping @jillian_thomas3 and I can do our best to make you smile and happy like your swing does. Where does the time go!!!” the 16x PGA Tour winner wrote.

This heartfelt message hints at how much he would want to play with his daughter. Thomas might not have been able to spend much time with Molly, even on her birthday, as he would have had to rest. This makes the recovery even more challenging for the American golfer.

The recovery process is very boring because a person can’t do anything after back surgery. Justin Thomas has on many occasions, voiced his frustration about how boring it could get.

Just 8 days post-surgery, and he had shared an Instagram post with a classic JT humor touch. He revealed that his instructions for the first two weeks were to “do nothing.” No lifting, no bending, or anything else. But despite all the boredom, he said that he is not going stir crazy and was fine.

It was not his back that was hurting, though. The 2025 RBC Heritage winner said that it was his hip that had been bothering him since March-April 2025. So he took some time off after the 2025 Ryder Cup, thinking that the pain would fade if it was because of overplay. But it didn’t.

“And it hurt really bad. Like the nerve really started to go further and further down my leg. It was kind of in my hamstring, then into my calf, and then once I was feeling that and talking to my physio, he was like, ‘Yeah, you need to get it back a spine MRI.’ And it was clear as day. I had a herniated disc,” Justin Thomas said.

A herniated disc can compress the nerve running from the spine and into the legs. As the compression gets severe, the intensity of the pain starts to increase and move down the leg. Placing the disc back in its position through surgery mitigates the issue. However, if the disc moves out of the position again, it could become severe, which makes bed rest utmost important.

Although Justin Thomas cannot lift Molly because of the surgery, he would be looking forward to it while undergoing intense physical rehab.

Justin Thomas’ intense rehab

Thomas shared a viral Instagram update giving fans their clearest look yet at his rehab, emphasizing that the comeback “won’t be rushed.” He was always clear about his comeback to the PGA Tour. He was okay with missing a few more matches to ensure that the disc is in place and that the problem does not occur again. Even Jordan Spieth, who had wrist surgery in August 2024, gave him the same advice.

Justin Thomas wrote that the rehab was scheduled for three days, with treatment days in between. The 16x PGA Tour winner knows that it is a very slow process, but is happy with the progress he had made so far.

The rehab exercises included basic low-intensity physical exercises. This included floor‑based core drills, glute activation, and hamstring activation as the base of his program. However, he had also started with minor rotational movements and leg‑strengthening exercises, all performed in a controlled manner to avoid setbacks.

Justin Thomas’ recovery is testing his patience off the course. With steady rehab and careful precautions, he’s focused on returning fully healed. And once he does, he will be ready to lift Molly and reclaim his place in competitive golf.