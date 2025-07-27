Justin Thomas Shares 6-Word ‘Bad News’ About Scottie Scheffler Post The Open

When the PGA Tour stars stepped off the course and onto a movie set for Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, fans were expecting chaos, comedy, and a few surprising acting chops. But what they didn’t expect was Scottie Scheffler winning again—even in Hollywood. As behind-the-scenes footage dropped online, it was clear: golf’s hottest player can’t stop, won’t stop.

Amid the laughs, Justin Thomas chimed in with a post that summed it all up. “I’ve got some good news and bad news… The good news is I actually think the golfers did pretty well in HG2! Bad news… it appears Scottie won again.” Then came the dagger—“The guy can’t miss right now.” And honestly? He’s not wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The guy can’t miss right now” – Thomas Nails what everyone’s thinking

In six words, Justin Thomas captured the state of the PGA Tour. Scheffler is absolutely locked in—on the greens, off the tee, and apparently even on a movie set. His hot streak stretches across two seasons now, and it’s starting to feel inevitable. In 2024 alone, Scottie racked up wins at THE PLAYERS, Bay Hill, RBC Heritage, and the Masters, claiming four wins in just six starts. By the time The Open Championship rolled around, even his rivals were running out of superlatives.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Justin’s tongue-in-cheek jab came after filming wrapped on Happy Gilmore 2, where both he and Scheffler had cameos alongside Adam Sandler. While Thomas admitted they were “a little out of our element,” it was still Scheffler who seemed to steal the show—even if just in spirit. That’s how dominant his game is right now—it follows him into the script.

Scheffler’s form isn’t flashy. He’s not hitting monster drives like Bryson or making wild fist pumps like Rory. Instead, he’s dissecting courses with surgeon-like precision. And when the putter works, he’s unstoppable. He’s the guy quietly sitting atop the leaderboard every Sunday while others implode around him.

So when Thomas drops that “bad news” line, every Tour player nods. It’s not just another joke—it’s a warning. Scheffler’s not slowing down.

Golf stars on the silver screen – and Scheffler steals the scene

Happy Gilmore 2 is already one of the most hyped sports comedy sequels in years. With cameos from real pros like Scheffler, Thomas, and others, it’s blending golf’s top talent with Sandler’s classic Happy persona. The viral behind-the-scenes footage shows players joking, swinging wildly, and embracing the chaos of Hollywood. But even there, the talk turned back to Scottie’s never-ending win streak.

“You get like goosebumps and almost a little choked up thinking about it,” said one of the cast members during the shoot. Others called it “ridiculous,” “wild,” and “pretty dang cool.” While the golfers were enjoying the laughs, it was still Scottie who managed to stand out—without trying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s gotten to the point where Scottie’s dominance isn’t just Tour lore—it’s meme-worthy. Fans are joking that even Happy Gilmore couldn’t beat him. The Netflix crossover gave fans a lighter look at their favorite pros, but it also reinforced just how inevitable Scheffler feels right now, whether in a playoff or a parody.

Thomas may have been cracking jokes, but he also dropped a hint of envy. After all, even in a scripted setting, Scottie’s winning ways can’t be scripted out. The guy’s got that aura. That “you’re-gonna-need-a-miracle-to-beat-him” kind of confidence. And it shows.

At this point, it feels like we’re all living in Scottie Scheffler’s world. The numbers back it up, but it’s the vibe that seals it. Guys like Thomas, who know what it takes to win at the highest level, are throwing their hands up and admitting it: this guy can’t miss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Augusta greens to Netflix scenes, Scheffler’s rise has turned into something bigger than stats. He’s calm, collected, and completely untouchable when he’s in rhythm. And if this run continues, we might just be witnessing the quiet birth of a modern-day dynasty.

For now, the “bad news” is clear. Whether it’s The Open or a comedy shoot, Scottie Scheffler just keeps winning. And no one, not even Justin Thomas, knows how to stop him.