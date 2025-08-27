Justin Thomas Shares 6-Word Emotional Message on Season That ‘Didn’t End’ How He Wanted

With just one win this season, Justin Thomas admitted his year “didn’t end” the way he had envisioned. Beginning the season ranked 22nd and climbing to No. 5 is impressive on paper, but for a player who has already reached World No. 1 once, expectations are always higher. What started as a season filled with ambition ultimately left him facing tough near misses instead of the triumphs he had hoped for. Reflecting on the journey, the 32-year-old shared an emotional season recap on Instagram following the final event of 2025.

The two-time PGA Championship winner marked the end of his 2025 season with a photo carousel on Instagram, highlighting moments like his 18th-hole eagle at the WM Phoenix Open, a selfie with Rickie Fowler, TGL title celebrations, and a family victory shot at the RBC Heritage. Reflecting on the year, he wrote, “Just like that… another season down! While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of—and always more to improve.”

Justin Thomas’s season peaked at the RBC Heritage, where he sealed a commanding win at -17, and he carried that momentum into the Truist Championship, finishing runner-up with four straight rounds in the 60s. Those performances reminded fans of his ability to contend at the highest level and gave him a strong mid-season boost.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the final stretch of 2025 didn’t quite follow the same script. He slipped to a T28 at the FedEx St. Jude, T33 at the BMW Championship, and T7 at the TOUR Championship. The consistency he showed earlier was harder to sustain, with missed opportunities keeping him from closing strong. Even so, he managed to finish the year on a high note at East Lake, posting 64, 69, 69, and 65 to secure a top-10 finish—an encouraging sign to build on heading into next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, he added, “Put together a photo dump of some of my favorites on and off the course throughout the year. A lot of laughs, hours traveled, diapers changed(!!!), and great times. Thanks to all for the support, it’s very appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed!” With ups and downs in the season, the golfer sits well on the money list. He has earned $10.8 million this season, the most coming from his victory of $3.6 million.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

However, in the caption denoting his memories, he mentioned diaper changes, which the golfer has recently taken up. However, with the additional responsibility of caring for his daughter, Molly, he is adapting to a new challenge. Thomas talked about the challenge during an interview in July 2025.

Justin Thomas on fatherhood challenge

On November 18, 2024, Thomas shared the great news through an Instagram post. He wrote, “Our little girl is here! Molly Grace Thomas arrived with us on 11/18/24, and we couldn’t be more in love. Both Momma (who is a superhero!) Molly is healthy and doing well! ❤️”

But after 8 months of the new responsibility, the golfer shared how it has been a challenge for him. When asked about fatherhood, he said, “Yes, the fathering has been great, but always challenging.” Being a professional golfer, which involves regular travelling and practice sessions, it is not an easy task to take time apart from the regular schedule. However, with his new role as a father, he must take up that challenge and embrace it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further speaking, he said, “It’s the. an adjustment, like anything in life. The biggest change is time management, it’s just a more efficient practice and more mapping the day out a little bit more precisely than when we were 23 or 24, when you just wake up and see what the day holds, but it’ll be great.” Since the birth of Molly, the golfer has been spending his time equally on the course and with his daughter. In fact, Molly has become his supporter and has been seen attending the golfer’s only victory this season.

With challenges to embrace, struggles to forget, and victories to celebrate, the 2025 season for Justin Thomas has come to an end with a 6-word emotional message. In comparison with his past season, 2025 has been a glorious year. What do you think of his 2025 season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.