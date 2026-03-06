Justin Thomas Shares True Feelings After Upsetting Start at $20M PGA Tour Event Post Back Surgery: ‘Suck’

Justin Thomas returned to the PGA Tour at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational after five months away. He shot a 79, tied for last, and finished seven over par. The event is a $20 million Signature Event with every top-15 player in the world present. There is no margin for error for players still regaining form.

During the post-round presser, Thomas was asked about the weakest part of his game. He named putting first, but also admitted his concentration was lacking.

“I putted terrible today. I had a hard time gauging the speed. But just a lot of little stuff. I could not keep my concentration for the life of me on the back nine.”

Thomas had to step away from shots, not due to a swing issue, but because his process was not in place. The lack of competitive repetition over five months was clear. He said the 18-hole pro-am the day before was his first time recently spending that long on a course while trying to maintain focus.

“I would kind of walk into the shot and have no idea what I was even trying to do. It was good to play an 18-hole pro-am yesterday for me to get used to being out here that long and trying to concentrate that long. I haven’t done that in a while.”

The back nine showed the gap. Thomas made double bogeys on 11 and 15, six bogeys in total, and no birdies on the inward half. He shot 41 to finish. He lost nearly four strokes to the field on the greens. His physical game was solid, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. In his TGL appearance the previous week, he was driving over 300 yards and finding fairways. The issue was not physical, but a lack of sharpness.

A reporter mentioned Xander Schauffele’s 2025 return to Bay Hill. Thomas did not offer optimism.

“Yeah, it kind of sucks, to be honest. It is what it is. I said to Rev walking up 18, I know it’s been a while since we played, but these scores are a lot lower than I thought they would be. It got pretty dicey this afternoon.”

Thomas confirmed his API start following his TGL appearance, where Atlanta Drive GC secured a 5-2 win. In his post-match interview, he made it clear he was not setting high expectations, only that he was glad to be back competing. The PGA Tour shared the clip, drawing over 600 likes and a strong response from fans welcoming his return.

“Yeah, no, it’s great. Obviously I’ve missed it. Been a long time, but good to feel the juices — competitiveness, adrenaline, and just competing.”

Thomas is not the first elite player to find Bay Hill an unforgiving re-entry point, and the 2025 leaderboard offers a reference worth examining.

Xander Schauffele’s 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational return offers a familiar blueprint

Schauffele returned to the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational after six weeks out with an intercostal strain and a cartilage tear. He had only managed 27 holes of practice, including nine on a par-3 course. His opening round was a 77, and he fell to six over through ten holes before settling. He described his decision to come back at Bay Hill as ‘a bit of a masochist.’

He made the cut at four over, keeping his consecutive cuts streak alive at 58. On Sunday, he shot 69, gaining strokes off the tee and around the greens. He left Orlando without a win but with a clear baseline. The following week, he was in contention at The Players.

Thomas has a tougher task. Daniel Berger leads the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at nine under after a 63. Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa are at six under. The projected cut is around two or three over. Thomas needs a strong round on Friday to make the weekend. Schauffele showed the course can be managed, but the numbers are clear. There is no margin for another poor round.