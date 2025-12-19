Justin Thomas Shares True Feelings on Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on Justin Thomas' comments on Brooks Koepka's potential PGA Tour return. Additionally, we look at the pathway that LIV golfers need to follow to get back to the PGA Tour. Views of some big names are also included.

Jay Monahan announced clear consequences of joining LIV Golf. He said that those guilty would face a one-year ban dating from the last event played in the Saudi-backed league. However, it is not that simple after all. Rumors about Brooks Koepka’s possible return to the PGA Tour have now sparked fresh debate. Amid many professional golfers and analysts sharing their thoughts on the path back to the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has now weighed in with rare honesty.

In a candid conversation with Trey Wingo, Thomas shared his perspective on what a Koepka comeback could mean. “I’ve got no idea. I don’t know how many factors or people or whoever it is that kind of makes that decision kind of thing,” Justin Thomas told Trey Wingo.

“I think a lot of us, even them, LIV included, just like the Tour players are over this and we just want a scenario or situation where we’re all right plan but it is, I think, Rolapp said it pretty well, it’s like we have the best tour in the world right now and guys are, the tournaments are doing well. They’re growing fans at a great rate, and of course, they have so many of the top players in the world. So, why wouldn’t we want them? But yeah, at the same time, I don’t know what that path back looks like, but I think it’d be nice to figure out whatever that is.”

Reports from multiple sources confirm speculation that Koepka, a five-time major winner, plans to forgo 2026 LIV events. Instead, he wants to reset his PGA Tour status through DP World Tour play. While Koepka has not given any confirmation on this, he has not denied it either.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has said that Koepka’s contract with the Saudi-backed league runs through 2026. But even he didn’t confirm anything about it.

Although there’s no official confirmation from anyone yet, the timing of the rumor does ring a bell. The punishment announced for defectors was a one-year ban from the last LIV Golf event played. So, if Brooks Koepka lets go of the 2026 season, he will become eligible to play on the PGA Tour only in August 2026. The 5x major champion played his last LIV event from August 15 to August 17, 2025, in Indianapolis. Thus, his contract with LIV and his ban from the PGA Tour will end simultaneously if he decides not to play the LIV schedule in 2026.

While Koepka will become eligible for play after the ban, the question about the path back to the PGA Tour arises because of his status. Will he have to play the Korn Ferry to get the status? Can he get it through the DP World Tour? Or is there any other possibility? That’s what the PGA Tour board will have to decide. And thankfully, the burden of taking that decision does not lie on Justin Thomas’ shoulders.

However, he is hopeful that a path will be formed quickly. “I’m not sure what that looks like, but hopefully, it can look like something at some point, right?” Thomas said.

The 16x PGA Tour winner also said that there are other golfers, too, who would want to play PGA Tour events if a path is created. He gave the example of Jon Rahm, saying the Spaniard would love to play again at Torrey Pines and Riviera. Rahm won his PGA Tour event and his first major at Torrey Pines. Thus, it holds great significance for the golfer. The 2x major champion has also explicitly revealed that it’s emotional to not be able to play at WM Phoenix Open and other events.

While Justin Thomas has no suggestion, many professionals and experts have given their opinions on how to let LIV golfers join the PGA Tour again.

LIV golfers’ way back to the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy was among the fiercest critics of LIV Golf. However, he then took a 180, saying that LIV golfers should be allowed back to the PGA Tour without sanctions. But there are many who oppose it. The World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, says that they can’t just join back like nothing happened.

“But a path towards coming back, I think it wouldn’t be a very popular decision, I think, if they just came back like nothing ever happened,” Scheffler told Golf Channel. He joins a list of many others with similar views. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and even Justin Thomas himself have all said that it shouldn’t be that simple. They are not against offering a path back, but there should be some consequences for leaving the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner also had an opinion on what to do with the defectors. He proposes barring them from PGA Tour equity ownership as a penalty for returning. This will reward loyal golfers who stayed while punishing the defectors. Thus, they will get to play the PGA Tour events, but they won’t be part of the Player Equity Program.

As speculation about Brooks Koepka’s future continues, Justin Thomas’s comments reflect a broader sentiment across the PGA Tour. Golfers on both sides want unity, but not without structure. Whether Koepka becomes the first LIV golfer to make a return, only time will tell.