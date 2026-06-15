Justin Thomas Shares 2-Word Honest Reaction as Bud Cauley Cards First Win 8 Years After Near-Fatal Accident

Eight years ago, Justin Thomas heard of Bud Cauley’s near-fatal car crash during the Memorial Tournament. The incident shook him so much that he could hardly concentrate. In fact, he also said that he couldn’t concentrate on a shot, let alone hit one, until he saw Bud Cauley safe. Now, on Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, Cauley has completed one of golf’s most remarkable comeback stories. After a final-round five-under 65 secured the RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday, Thomas could hardly contain his happiness for one of his closest friends.

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Justin Thomas is thrilled as he shares a post on X. “I love @BudCauley. Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

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Thomas and Cauley’s friendship goes back to their university days. Both of them graduated from the University of Alabama, but Cauley had already turned pro by the time Thomas arrived on campus. Their friendship grew close as Thomas often visited the campus. They remained good friends even after college, as they lived together in Jupiter, South Florida. It would be no surprise to say that they were at each other’s weddings. In fact, Thomas was Cauley’s best man.

After missing the cut at the 2018 Memorial, Bud Cauley headed home as a passenger in a car that lost control, hit a culvert, and slammed into trees. When rescuers arrived, Cauley couldn’t move and struggled to breathe. Justin Thomas dropped everything and rushed to the hospital that night, spending most of Friday there by his friend’s side. The next morning, Thomas had to leave and return to the course to play.

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“I couldn’t hit a shot, couldn’t play a hole without thinking about him,” he said back then.

Cauley tried to return to the tour just four months after the accident, but rib pain forced him back off the tour for nearly three and a half years. He faced setbacks and multiple surgeries, yet Justin Thomas never stopped supporting his friend through it all.

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When Cauley finally returned at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Thomas said, “He is one of my best friends in the world. I just wanted to keep him positive. It’s going to work out; just time will heal.”

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In fact, Thomas has supported him through the recovery and encouraged him to keep playing through money games in South Florida. At the 2025 Players Championship, Bud Cauley finished T6; he again cheered for him inside the ropes.

“I would do some really, really weird things for Bud to win today. I just want him to play well so badly because I know how badly he wants it. It would be a shame if he doesn’t win any time soon on the tour.”

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Nearly eight years after the crash, Cauley won his first PGA Tour title in his 239th start. Cauley won his first PGA Tour title in his 239th start. As he shared the news on Instagram, Thomas could not stop himself from cheering him once again as he said, ” You dropped this 👑”

This is a moment worth celebrating for the 36-year-old golfer, and his family was right there beside him to share in the joy.

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Bud Cauley’s family couldn’t be prouder of him

Tears streamed down Bud Cauley’s face as his family rushed in to embrace him, the weight of years of setbacks finally lifting in a single moment. Standing beside Amanda Balionis for the post-round interview, he held his youngest son close, and the child’s simple words cut through everything.

“Good job, Dad.”

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Cauley’s voice trembled as he tried to put the victory into perspective. “I hit a lot of good shots. I made a lot of good putts. I got a great break on 16, which was nice,” he said. “I’m just very proud of the way I kept going and continued to make birdies on the back nine. I’m so happy.”

Years of uncertainty have given way to something else. Now, Cauley leaves with a $1.7 million winner’s prize and a place in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Will he carry the momentum forward?