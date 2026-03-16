Justin Thomas Shares ‘Very Proud’ Statement on His PGA Tour Form Amid Post-Surgery Resurgence

Who says a comeback needs a trophy? For Justin Thomas, two rounds at the top of The Players Championship leaderboard, four months after surgery, were all the proof that the longest layoff of his career had not taken anything away from him.

“Solid week here at @THEPLAYERS, always an amazing experience. With this past Friday being 4 months post-surgery, I’m very proud of myself for being back in contention again. Huge congrats to Cam on the win, very well deserved! Time to sharpen up a few things and do a quick reset before hitting one of my favorite courses of the year. On to @ValsparChamp!” Thomas wrote on X.

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And the scorecard backed up that confidence.

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Thomas opened with a 68, sitting second on the leaderboard after day one. Round 2 was another 68, which pushed him to the top of the standings heading into the weekend. The final two rounds were harder. Back-to-back 72s over the weekend dropped him to T8, with Round 3 particularly damaging on the back nine, where he finished two over. Still, leading the tournament through 36 holes said plenty about where his game currently stands.

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Additionally, that pride also has a history behind it.

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TPC Sawgrass is a course Justin Thomas knows well and genuinely enjoys. He has described it as a place where he can visualize shots before he even walks the grounds, and the results have reflected that comfort. In 2021, he closed with rounds of 64 and 68 on the weekend in difficult conditions to win The PLAYERS title, which remains one of the standout wins of his career.

To put things into perspective, just two weeks earlier at Bay Hill, Thomas shot 79-79 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and badly missed the cut. He spoke about it honestly at his TPC Sawgrass press conference.

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“When you kind of post two pretty humiliating scores, it’s hard to give yourself too much grace,” he said. “But it took a little longer for me to kind of decompress and just feel like I was able to get to a place where I’m like, okay, if I had this over tomorrow, what would I do differently to learn from it.”

So, the back-to-back 68s to open The PLAYERS were his direct response.

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Now he heads to the Valspar Championship at Copperhead, running March 19 to 22, with a purse of $9.1 million. His record there is hard to ignore: runner-up in 2025, T3 in 2022, T10 in 2023. With the Masters scheduled from April 9 to 12, a course he consistently performs well on is exactly the kind of opportunity Thomas needs to carry this momentum forward.

Imago 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day -2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0615 golf ryder cup day -2 bbeng *** 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day 2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0615 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB250924JZ084

Moving on, a T8 finish was the result. What went into each round to get there was a different battle altogether.

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Justin Thomas is fighting a mental battle at TPC Sawgrass

Thomas was not just managing his swing this week. He held back from his usual practice sessions between rounds, something he admitted he would normally never do, but consciously chose not to. The reason was simple, as he knew his body was still four months into its return from a November 2025 microdiscectomy.

The mental side needed just as much managing. Around holes 13 and 14 in Round 2, the golfer noticed his focus slipping mid-round. He described getting spacey, standing over the ball thinking about nothing at all, not the shot, not the yardage, just completely lost in the moment.

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His approach was simple but well thought out. He talked to caddie Rev right there on the course to get himself back on track. After that, he followed a clear plan: real breaks between shots, full focus when it was his turn, and doing that over and over until the round was over. And that worked in his favor.

Now the question is, can he do the same in the upcoming events?