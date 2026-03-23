Justin Thomas Speaks Out After Bleak Run at $9.1 Million PGA Tour Event

Justin Thomas first figured out Innisbrook back in 2016. A decade later, now returning from injury, he delivered his best round of the week with a bogey-free 68 on Sunday. It still wasn’t enough to change his position on the leaderboard, and he knows exactly why.

“7300-7400 yards, par 71, 4 par 5’s. Over par cut and -11 going to be the winning score. Innisbrook always holds its own!” he wrote on X.

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On his Instagram story, he kept the same tone:

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“First 3 weeks of my season in the books. Bogey free Sundays are always a good thing! Innisbrook always holds its own.”

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He wasn’t being dramatic. The Copperhead Course is a genuine test. At over 7,300 yards on a par-71 layout, it demands both distance and control. The tree-lined fairways offer limited margin for error, forcing players to prioritize placement over power. The greens are small and contoured, making approach shots from any range difficult to hold.

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Add in the rolling elevation changes, uncommon for Florida, and the coastal winds that sweep through Tampa Bay in March, and even the best ball-strikers are forced into a week of constant adjustment.

Moving on, Justin Thomas’ record at Innisbrook has always been solid: a T3 in 2022 at 16-under, one shot off a playoff; a T10 in 2023; and a runner-up finish in 2025 at 10-under after shooting a 65 in round three. The 2x major champion knows this course as well as almost anyone on Tour.

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“It’s not a course where you need to make a lot of birdies to hang. You just need to make a lot of pars and sprinkle in some birdies,” he said back in 2016, navigating 20-mph winds as a third-year pro.

It’s been 10 years, and the course still plays the same.

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Matt Fitzpatrick won the $9.1 million event at exactly 11, just as Thomas predicted, closing with a composed 68 on Sunday rather than pulling away with a late surge. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth pointed to “random mental miscues” despite playing well. Sungjae Im endured a nine-hole birdie drought while leading, needing a late birdie just to hold position.

The 32-year-old’s own week echoed the same narrative. He opened with a 72, steadied with a 69 in round two, slipped to 73 on Saturday, then closed bogey-free with a 68 on Sunday.

Justin Thomas came back after undergoing successful back surgery (microdiscectomy) in November 2025 to treat a disc problem, and his first three events showed an improved graph. He missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with rounds of 79-79, but he came back strong at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing at -8 over four rounds of 68-68-72-72. The Valspar T30 at -2 wasn’t a bad one, looking at how challenging the course is and that even defending champion Viktor Hovland missed the cut.

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Next up is the Masters at Augusta National on April 9, followed by the RBC Heritage the week after, where Thomas is the defending champion. Can he register his first PGA win of this season after the tough Innisbrook test?

Imago 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day -2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0615 golf ryder cup day -2 bbeng *** 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day 2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0615 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB250924JZ084

While Justin Thomas was assessing Innisbrook’s challenge, his focus also shifted to a broader issue shaping the PGA Tour’s future.

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Justin Thomas sees the cracks in the current setup

While Justin Thomas was working through his Valspar week, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp was making noise about 2027—shorter schedules, bigger fields, and more access. For players who couldn’t get into Signature events, this was the kind of news worth paying attention to.

Justin Thomas talked about it directly at the Valspar press conference, detailing how players are in a tough spot right now. They don’t know if they’ll be able to play, sponsors don’t know their fields, and there’s money on the table, but no names that are guaranteed.

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Rolapp’s idea to change Signature fields to 120 golfers would fix a lot of that. The 32-year-old admitted that balance is important. He said that you can never get it just right, but it is worth working on sharpening the structure by creating bigger fields, keeping cuts the same, and respecting history.

He isn’t alone in thinking so.

Lucas Glover and Erik van Rooyen have both publicly spoken out against the smaller field format. However, Justin Thomas is also optimistic and has faith in what Rolapp is building. Only time will tell if the faith will be proven right or if the doubt will last.