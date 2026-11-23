Justin Thomas is making another significant change to his team as he looks to rediscover his winning form. The former world No. 1 has parted ways with Matt “Rev” Minister after roughly two years together and appointed Scottie Scheffler’s stand-in caddie as his new full-time caddie ahead of the 2027 PGA Tour season.

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The move ends a partnership that began just before the 2024 Masters but never produced a PGA Tour victory. The 16-time PGA Tour champion won the RBC Heritage last year, but Joe Greiner filled in for Minister, who was dealing with an injury.

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Thomas’ manager, Excel Sports Management’s Lance Young, told Golfweek that the American professional will temporarily turn to his friend Brad Gehl for the Skins Game later this week. The 33-year-old will then turn to Michael Cromie from the 2027 season.

For Cromie, the opportunity comes after a successful temporary assignment with Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 BMW Championship. He stepped in for Scheffler’s regular caddie, Ted Scott, who was away attending to a family matter. He helped the world No. 1 secure his 18th PGA Tour title.

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The appointment gives Justin Thomas an experienced voice on the bag as he prepares for another attempt to return to the winner’s circle.

Justin Thomas’s decision to move on from Minister marks his second major caddie change in less than three years. The 33-year-old brought in Minister ahead of the 2024 Masters after ending his partnership with Jim “Bones” Mackay just one week before the major.

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Mackay had been on Thomas’s bag since 2021, with the pair enjoying considerable success, including the 2022 PGA Championship. Their split came as a surprise given the timing, and Minister subsequently took over the role.

Known as “Rev,” Minister was no stranger to working with established names on the PGA Tour. His previous experience included caddying for Patrick Cantlay and Hall of Famer Nick Price. However, his two-year stint with Thomas did not deliver the results either side might have hoped for.

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Minister was aware of the unusual circumstances surrounding Thomas’ 2025 RBC Heritage victory. When asked whether watching Thomas win with Greiner made him envious, he admitted, “Of course!” However, he was also gracious about the result, praising Thomas’s form and suggesting that a victory was “only a matter of time.”

That win ultimately remained the lone bright spot in a partnership that never reached the top of the leaderboard together.

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Although the two have now gone their separate ways, Thomas’s earlier comments about Minister suggest their relationship wasn’t publicly marked by personal friction.

Minister’s back injury forced Thomas to make a late caddie change ahead of the 2025 Masters. At the time, Thomas explained that Minister was resting and expressed gratitude toward Greiner for stepping in at short notice. He also described himself as “very lucky” to have Greiner available.

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When Minister eventually returned, Thomas made his excitement clear.

“I love Joe to death, but I’m very excited to have Rev back,” Thomas said. “It’s great. We’ve had a lot of fun.”

Those remarks offered a glimpse into the positive relationship the two had developed. However, professional golf often demands difficult decisions, even when the personal connection is strong.

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But Justin Thomas’s new appointment also comes with experience working with many elites.

Besides his temporary stint with Scottie Scheffler, Michael Cromie has worked with Chris Kirk. His golfing background also adds to his credentials. He played college golf at the University of Georgia, earned All-SEC recognition, and won the 2014 North & South Amateur at Pinehurst.

The timing of the caddie change is particularly interesting given Justin Thomas’s recent performances.

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The two-time major champion entered 2026 looking to regain momentum after undergoing back surgery during the offseason. He returned to competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and made 17 of 18 cuts throughout the season.

However, making cuts was not the same as consistently challenging for victories.

Thomas recorded just two top-10 finishes. He tied for eighth at the Players Championship before producing a stronger performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished fourth. Those results showed he could still compete with the best players in the game, but he struggled to maintain that level throughout the season.

There were still some positives. Thomas earned a captain’s pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

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Nevertheless, his 2026 season highlighted the gap between being competitive and regularly contending for titles. For a player who has previously reached the top of the world rankings and won two major championships, those results leave plenty of room for improvement.

Cromie’s appointment could be part of Justin Thomas’s effort to close that gap.