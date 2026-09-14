Justin Thomas Suddenly Exits $5 Million FedEx Cup Fall Event a Week Before Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas has suddenly withdrawn from the $5 million Biltmore Championship, the opening event of the FedEx Cup Fall series, just a week before the Presidents Cup. The PGA Tour confirmed his exit in a post on X, noting that no reason was given for the decision.

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Thomas, a 16‑time PGA Tour winner and two‑time major champion, was one of the highest‑ranked players in the Cliffs field and had been expected to use the tournament as a key tune‑up for the Presidents Cup. His absence means he will now head straight into practice rounds at Medinah Country Club before match play begins on September 24.

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Cameron Champ has replaced Thomas in the Biltmore field, while K.H. Lee also withdrew and was replaced by Ryan Brehm.

Thomas was named one of captain Brandt Snedeker’s six picks for the U.S. team, joining stars like Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The squad also features automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Collin Morikawa.

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The International Team, led by Geoff Ogilvy, includes Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, and Min Woo Lee among its core players.

With Thomas skipping Asheville, he enters Medinah having gone 31 days without competitive play since finishing T16 at the BMW Championship in August. His comeback from microdiscectomy surgery earlier this year suggests he can shake off rust quickly, but the timing raises questions about his readiness.

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The 33‑year‑old missed the early part of the season recovering from back surgery, the same procedure Tiger Woods faced multiple times. He returned in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, missed the cut at Bay Hill, but then steadied with a streak of made cuts.

Despite consistent play, Thomas endured a winless season. His best finishes came at the majors: T4 at the PGA Championship and 17th at the U.S. Open. He ended the FedEx Cup regular season ranked 43rd, missing the Tour Championship, and currently sits at No. 22 in the world rankings.