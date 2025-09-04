Justin Thomas Suffers Injury at the Hands of 10-Month Old Daughter as He Shares Visuals: ‘Dad Life’

“Yes, the fathering has been great, but always challenging.” When Justin Thomas first said that, he probably didn’t realize just how far those challenges would stretch. Since the arrival of his daughter, Thomas has learned a lot — whether it’s mastering time management or finding a whole new respect for his wife. What he didn’t see coming, though, was that fatherhood would leave him injured too.

Justin Thomas recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring his 10-month-old daughter, Molly. In the clip, shot by Thomas’s wife, Jilian Wisniewski, is seen crawling on the floor with a rubber toy that has two suction cups at the ends.

Jilian then points the camera at the toy and narrates the entire situation. “Ok, so everybody see this little toy…it has suction cups down there. Dad [Thomas] was playing with Molly and…” She then pans over to Thomas, who’s standing there red-eyed with a giant red circle stamped across his forehead. Jilian bursts into laughter, barely keeping it together, while Thomas, trying to stay composed, deadpans, “Toy and Molly 1, Justin big fat 0.” He captioned the post, writing, “Happy Thursday, everybody. Did y’all have a good Wednesday? I sure did…. #DadLife.”

Ever since the arrival of his daughter last November, Justin Thomas has watched his life change in front of him. From playful moments like these to the grounded realities of parenthood, he has often opened up about the side of his life that fans rarely see. “It’s an adjustment, like anything in life,” he said once, sharing how both he and Jillian now plan their days more carefully to keep things on track.

And this is still a work in progress. Just last month, Thomas spoke about the emotional balancing act between his life on Tour and his evolving role as a new father. Where he once found his happiness on sprawling golf courses, his new ‘happy place’ is far simpler – a peaceful night at home with his family. “No whining or crying throughout the night” is a treasured moment, desired and cherished by every newborn’s parents, just like Justin Thomas and Jillian.

For Thomas, Jilian has been the ‘mastermind’ behind the balance, keeping their lives afloat whenever he’s away competing. On the course, his performance had shown a mix of results with 8 top-10 finishes, including a win at the RBC Heritage. But most of these came earlier in the year. In the recent legs, he has performed rather underwhelmingly, one would say, with a T7 at the TOUR Championship marking his best late-season showing.

Through all of it, though, he’s had his daughter by his side. Whether it was lifting the RBC Heritage Cup or enjoying the Par 3 Contest at the Masters as a family of three. “An amazing day with my girl,” he shared on Instagram. In fact, this July, when he was in Kentucky for the inauguration of a Park, Molly, in a heartwarming moment, tried to take the mic away from him while he was giving a speech. “Oh, you want to say a couple of things, Molly?” Thomas said in the moment, directing the mic towards her.

These instances with Molly have kept Thomas grounded. Additionally, they are not alone, as during the same time Scottie Scheffler and his wife Mere3dith also welcomed their first child Bennett. Interestingly, in 2025, Jordan Spieth also became a parent for his son, Sully. Even Max Homa had his second child, Austin Homa, with his wife, Lacey Homa. So, Thomas has a lot of dads to take help and form a community with, if he needs to.

Regardless, now, with some time on his hands before his next challenge at Bethpage later this month, Thomas has once again turned to his little bundle of joy for some much-needed downtime. All this while, though, he’s also been leaning on the advice and guidance of someone very close to him on Tour.

Tiger Woods steps in for Justin Thomas

For Justin Thomas, having Tiger Woods step into his family’s orbit has been more than just a mentor showing up. The 15-time major champion has been giving Thomas an elderly brother’s advice ever since the arrival of Molly. For Thomas, these gestures mean everything. He admits that fatherhood has shown him a new side of Woods. “It’s just been really cool. He’s always checking in, wanting to see how I am doing, how Jill is doing, how Molly is doing.” Thomas revealed how the Big Cat called the night before Jillian had to go through the surgery to ask how everybody was.

In fact, back in February this year at the Genesis Invitational, Woods even made time to meet Molly, who was just three months old at that time. The PGA Tour’s cameras caught the heartwarming moment as Woods walked over to greet Jillian, hugged her, and played with the baby in her arms. “JT is like my little brother. I was hoping to play and meet his little girl,” Woods said later.

It is that mix of friendship and guidance that has helped Thomas navigate the toughest stretches of life on Tour, all while learning the ropes of being a dad.