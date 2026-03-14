Justin Thomas Takes All Measures to Avoid Costly Mistake That Almost Ruined His Career

It has been a whirlwind week for Justin Thomas. After missing the cut at Bay Hill Club & Lodge and playing no competitive golf since the Ryder Cup in September 2025 due to injury, he is now turning heads at TPC Sawgrass. And the reason has as much to do with what he isn’t doing as with what he is: holding back.

“I would have loved to maybe go hit a couple of balls yesterday afternoon or even tonight, but just starting up, I just don’t need to. It’s just trying to do all the things that I need to do, while also still trying to play really well and trying to win a golf tournament while I’m at it,” Justin Thomas told the media.

That discipline traces directly back to what happened after his November 2025 microdiscectomy, a procedure that removes part of a damaged disc pressing on a nerve. Throughout his recovery, Thomas deliberately chose the slowest end of every rehab window his doctors offered. When the range was two to four weeks to begin rehab, he waited four. When short-game work could start in four to six weeks, he waited six.

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Rushing that process risked re-injury or chronic nerve damage, outcomes that have effectively ended or severely limited careers, including those of Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris on Tour.

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 14: Justin Thomas of the United States poses with the trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship on March 14, 2021 at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 14 PGA, Golf Herren – THE PLAYERS Championship Icon2103147914

Woods’ repeated back surgeries limited his schedule. Meanwhile, Will Zalatoris’ herniated discs caused surgeries and long layoffs, disrupting momentum.

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The results at TPC Sawgrass have been immediate. Thomas opened Round 1 with three consecutive birdies and closed with a four-under 68, placing him tied for second after day one. Round 2 was even more striking. He chipped in from 80 feet for an eagle at the par-5 11th, the same hole he eagled during his 2021 PLAYERS Championship victory, to move to -8 overall and into a share of fifth.

Additionally, choosing this course as the venue to make his emphatic statement was also no coincidence.

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“It’s just a place; like, visually, it just fits my eye,” Thomas explained. “There are a lot of trees; I feel like I can work things off of that.”

Well, he won the 2021 title here, so TPC Sawgrass is his comfortable den.

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The mental side has needed just as much managing, and Thomas has been equally deliberate there. Around holes 13 and 14 in Round 2, he noticed his concentration slipping and immediately pulled his caddie, Rev, into a conversation to snap himself back, a small but calculated reset mid-round.

“I just was like, ‘Man, I’m kind of starting to lose focus.’ I get spacey, and it’s one of those you’re over the ball, and you’re somehow thinking about nothing. I’m not thinking about the shot I’m trying to hit, not thinking about the yardage I’m trying to hit it. It’s just, I get lost,” he said.

Rather than fight through it alone, he used Rev as an anchor, got himself back on track, and returned to his structure: take genuine breaks between shots, lock in completely when it was his turn, and just “rinse and repeat” until the round was done.

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That drift had no answer at Bay Hill, his first event back, where he shot 79-79 and missed the cut. He later identified the root cause not as physical breakdown but as sensory overload, the struggle of sustaining five hours of competitive focus after the longest layoff of his career.

This week, with a familiar course, a sharper mental plan, and a caddie he trusts as a mid-round reset, he arrived differently. In 2021, Thomas went 64-68 over the weekend here to claim his first PLAYERS title. With two rounds left and the Masters less than four weeks away, he is giving himself every reason to believe he can do it again.

Imago 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day -2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0615 golf ryder cup day -2 bbeng *** 250924 Justin Thomas of Team USA on day 2 of the Ryder Cup on September 24, 2025 in New York Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0615 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB250924JZ083

Well, the 32-year-old isn’t just managing his own comeback. He has also been watching the man beside him closely.

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Justin Thomas on Scottie Scheffler

Playing alongside Scottie Scheffler in Round 2, Justin Thomas had a front-row seat to watch the world number one struggle. Scheffler shot a 1-over 73, dropping shots on holes 14, 15, and 16 on the back nine, and needed a birdie on 18 just to survive the cut by one stroke.

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The 2x major winner knew exactly what that pressure feels like at TPC Sawgrass. One bad swing on 17 or 18 when you are on the cut line and your tournament is effectively over, a reality that makes surviving the weekend here uniquely brutal compared to anywhere else on Tour.

But he was not reading too much into Scheffler’s struggles.

“He’s been hitting it pretty much where he wants within a blanket size for what seems like two or three years. It’s just golf,” Thomas said, acknowledging that even the best player in the world has off weeks.

Context matters here. Scheffler has 20 PGA Tour wins and four major championships to his name. A difficult two rounds at Sawgrass barely registers against that record. Thomas summed it up simply: he would still trade places with Scheffler without hesitation.