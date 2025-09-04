Justin Thomas Turns to His Trusted Practice Routine as Ryder Cup Pressure Mounts

What if everything you thought about returning to golf after a break was wrong? Justin Thomas‘s latest Instagram post reveals why starting slow might be the fastest way back to peak performance.

Most golfers attack the range after time off. They swing hard and chase distance. Thomas takes the opposite approach. He posted a practice session video three hours after his break from the Tour Championship. The caption tells the whole story.

“Some much needed time off after Tour Champ and back into it getting ready for @procorechampionship and @therydercup,” Thomas wrote. “Any time I take a week or more off, I always start back up with fundamentals and video to check positions and things not getting too far off.”

This systematic approach separates elite players from weekend warriors. Thomas doesn’t rush back to competition form. Instead, he rebuilds from the ground up. His method starts with video analysis and position checks. Then he moves to short game fundamentals.

View this post on Instagram

“Short game just trying to get feels and contact/spin dialed in as quick as possible hitting different shots,” he explained. The world No. 5 understands something crucial. Feel disappears faster than technique during breaks.

Thomas maintains constant communication with putting coach Matt Killen during this process. Their 25-year relationship provides the foundation for his systematic comeback approach. “Lot of text exchanging with @killengolf to slowly work our way back into it!” Thomas revealed.

This collaboration has transformed Thomas’s putting in 2025. He ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting after finishing 167th in 2024. The improvement stems from their methodical approach to fundamentals. The partnership has contributed significantly to his RBC Heritage victory that ended his 1,064-day winless streak.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial for Thomas. The Procore Championship begins September 11th at Silverado Resort. More importantly, the Ryder Cup follows on September 26th at Bethpage Black. Captain Keegan Bradley selected Thomas as his first captain’s pick for good reason.

“Justin is the heartbeat of our team,” Bradley declared. Thomas brings extensive Ryder Cup experience with a 2-2-3 record across three appearances. His systematic preparation approach proved successful when he finished T7 at the Tour Championship despite his methodical buildup.

Thomas often sets up obstacles around practice balls, as observed recently. Sometimes he uses alignment sticks or range baskets. Other times he places another ball nearby or employs putting mirrors. The goal forces him to swing exactly as intended.

“I feel like I just react and respond well to objects or sticks or whatever it is, and I’m able to just kind of react to them,” he once shared. This habit started with his father during childhood. The systematic approach has remained consistent throughout his career and continues to define his practice methodology today.

Justin Thomas’s Science Behind Elite Golf Recovery

Elite athletes understand recovery differently from recreational players. Thomas’s structured approach reflects proven sports science principles. His fundamentals-first methodology addresses motor pattern retention during breaks. Research shows this approach optimizes skill maintenance during extended periods away from competition.

Motor skills deteriorate according to specific timelines. Fine motor control disappears first during extended breaks. Gross motor patterns remain longer. Thomas addresses this by starting with putting and short game work. These require the most precise feel and touch. His methodical progression ensures he rebuilds skills in the proper sequence.

His video analysis approach prevents bad habits from developing. Many players return to competition without checking their positions. Small changes accumulate during breaks and become major swing flaws. Thomas catches these early through systematic position checks and immediate corrections with Killen’s guidance.

Weekend golfers can apply these principles immediately. Start by putting into practice after any break longer than a week. Check setup fundamentals before advancing to full swings. Use alignment aids to ensure proper positions are consistently maintained. Most importantly, be patient with the process and trust the systematic approach.

The 2025 season proves Thomas’s approach works effectively. He earned $10.8 million with eight top-10 finishes and one victory. His RBC Heritage victory ended a 1,064-day winless streak. The systematic preparation paid dividends throughout the year and validated his patient methodology.

Thomas enters Ryder Cup preparation with complete confidence in his process. His Instagram post demonstrates the discipline that separates champions from competitors. Sometimes, the slowest start can create the fastest finish. The upcoming weeks will test whether his methodical approach delivers another Ryder Cup triumph.