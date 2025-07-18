Justin Thomas Under Scrutiny for Trying Too Hard After Getting Off on the Wrong Foot at The Open

Justin Thomas should be dominating major championships right now. Instead, he’s breaking hearts—his own and every golf fan who watches him cruise through regular PGA Tour events like he owns the place. Then the majors roll around, and suddenly this elite champion transforms into someone we barely recognize. It’s maddening, really.

The two-time major champion excels against top fields week after week. However, his major championship record tells a completely different story. Since capturing the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas has missed seven cuts in 13 major starts. Meanwhile, he continues posting six top-10 finishes in 13 regular tour events this season.

No Laying Up podcast hosts recently analyzed Thomas’s mental approach during major championships on their live broadcast from The Open. They identified a critical flaw in his mindset. “He strikes me as a guy, especially in these majors, that’s really trying to make it happen,” one analyst observed. This assessment directly contrasts with Thomas’s ability to “let tournaments come to him” during his most successful periods on regular tour stops.

Justin Thomas watched his bunker shot on the 2nd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

The analysis continues with brutal honesty. “At his best, I watch him and I admire his game. It’s almost arrogant because he can hit all the shots. Sometimes I feel like he’s trying always like watch me hit this hard shot instead of just letting it come to him.” This observation reveals Thomas’s tendency to force spectacular shots rather than trusting his natural ability. The pattern becomes particularly evident when comparing his approach play statistics between regular events and majors, where his decision-making appears compromised.

Furthermore, experts notice his technical swing becomes a liability under pressure. “It feels like JT has to have full commitment on his golf swing. He’s got to really commit 100% on a lot of his T-shots specifically to me.” This all-or-nothing approach creates problems when major championship nerves strike. The pattern becomes even clearer when considering course management, as analysts note “it’s almost like he’s trying to hit the hard shot too often.”

Consequently, experts believe “this must just be kind of mental where he’s gripping the bat too tight and he’s trying to make it happen in these majors.” Thomas himself admits to overthinking during competitions. Previously, he acknowledged his tendency toward “seeing too many shots and not just having a standard go-to shot and a consistent shot and trying like too hard.” This self-awareness highlights the gap between recognizing the problem and solving it.

Thomas has acknowledged that golfers are “kind of sick in the head” when dealing with mental pressure, according to recent analysis. His approach centers on “just not acting like anybody but myself,” though he admits seeking professional help. This openness about mental health challenges demonstrates maturity, yet major championships continue exposing vulnerabilities in his mental approach.

The statistics paint a stark picture of this mental battle. Thomas ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Total this season and eighth in approach play. However, his driving accuracy ranks 121st, suggesting that the precision issues become magnified under major championship pressure.

Justin Thomas’s Remarkable 2025 Resurgence

Yet Thomas’s 2025 regular season tells a completely different story. He snapped his three-year winless drought at the RBC Heritage in dramatic fashion. The victory came via a playoff after he drained a clutch 21-foot birdie putt, ending 1,064 days without a win. More importantly, Thomas completely transformed his putting statistics. He jumped from 174th in strokes gained putting in 2024 to 24th in 2025. This improvement stems from offseason conversations with Xander Schauffele, who helped Thomas rediscover his putting fundamentals through detailed questioning sessions.

Additionally, Thomas posted three runner-up finishes this season at the American Express, Valspar Championship, and Truist Championship. He climbed from eighth to sixth in world rankings after his Heritage victory. His consistency has been remarkable, making 12 of 13 cuts with six top-10s and six top-25 finishes. This regular tour form suggests championship-caliber golf has returned permanently.

However, major championships remain his biggest challenge. Thomas missed cuts at both the 2025 PGA Championship and US Open, plus finished T36 at the Masters. These failures sting because his overall game appears ready for major success. His driving remains the weak link, ranking 94th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, which becomes crucial on major championship setups.

Thomas possesses all the tools for major success, but the mental side continues creating obstacles. His challenge involves learning to trust his natural ability rather than forcing perfection through sheer will and technical precision.