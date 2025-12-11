brand-logo
Justin Thomas Undergoes Intense Physical Training After Surgery Delayed His PGA Tour Return

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 11, 2025 | 6:18 PM EST

Four weeks into his recovery from microdiscectomy surgery, Justin Thomas has given fans the clearest look yet at his rehabilitation journey—and the message is unmistakable: this comeback won’t be rushed.

The two-time major champion posted a viral Instagram update showing his early-stage rehab routine following his November 2025 procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The clip reveals floor-based core work, glute and hamstring activation exercises, and carefully controlled movements that mark the foundation of his comeback.

“Officially 4 weeks since my procedure,” Thomas wrote in his caption. “Was able to start a rehab schedule of 3 days a week last week, with treatment days in between. Nice to have a little something to build on and look forward to each day!”

Thomas detailed his conservative approach, explaining that rehab began with minimal movement and extensive breathing work on the floor while activating his core and firing his glutes and hamstrings. Minor rotation and leg strengthening exercises started just recently.

“A very slow process but have been pleased with the progress so far and continue to take it very conservative and listen to everything I’m feeling body wise,” he added, reinforcing his commitment to long-term durability over rushing back to competition.

