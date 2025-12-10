Justin Thomas vs Nelly Korda: Who Is Richer in 2025?

These days, a golfer’s earnings depend on which Tour they are playing. LPGA’s prize money, although it reaches new heights every season, is still way less than the PGA Tour’s. This is reflected clearly in the earnings of top pros. Both Nelly Korda and Justin Thomas had decent seasons this year, but their earnings tell a different story. In 2025, Thomas earned about $38 million from the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup, and endorsements. Meanwhile, Korda earned $13.8 million from tournament winnings and sponsorships. Let us get into the details.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What are Nelly Korda’s earnings in 2025?

Nelly Korda won $2.8 million in prize money from 19 events. According to Sportico, she ranked seventh among the highest-paid female athletes this year. Despite being shut away from the winner’s circle, her average score improved to 69.44, showcasing her elite technical skills. She was the most marketable athlete on the LPGA, signing endorsement deals with 14 major brands, including Nike, TaylorMade, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile, and EY, her newest partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Korda earned $11 million through endorsements, which was more than 80% of her total income. Korda is high up on the list, even though she played in fewer events than many of her competitors. And her dealings with brands reflect genuine interest, not just a need for money. Companies like Goldman Sachs choose to work with her because they see her influence extends beyond the golf course and contributes to broader, more meaningful discussions about women’s sports and their growth and success as a whole.

What are Justin Thomas’ earnings in 2025?

In 2025, Justin Thomas earned $10.8 million in PGA Tour prize money. Instead of just winning big tournaments, he achieved this through steady performance. He won once at the RBC Heritage, his first as a father, and had three second-place finishes and eight top-ten results in 21 events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: via Justin Thomas Instagram/ @justinthomas34

Thomas received an additional $500,000 for playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. This included a $200,000 personal payment and a $300,000 donation to charity. This was the first time American Ryder Cup players received direct payments, rather than relying only on donations. Thomas won two matches and lost two, but Team USA lost to Europe 15-13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Thomas’s sponsorship portfolio is one of his main sources of income in 2025.

He has worked with top brands such as Titleist and FootJoy since the mid-2010s, when he started his PGA Tour career. In 2022, he partnered with Greyson Clothiers, announcing the deal before the Players Championship in March. This clothing partnership quickly became one of the most talked-about in golf. Many rumors suggest it could be worth up to $20 million a year, but the company has not revealed the exact terms.

From 2023 to 2025, Thomas also expanded his off-course endorsements. He continued his relationships with Citi, NetJets, WHOOP, and Beats Electronics, which he has represented for several seasons. Thomas is known for being choosy about his partnerships. He prefers to work with brands that match his style and lifestyle rather than taking on as many deals as possible. This careful approach helps him maintain a strong lineup of premium sponsors, boosting his annual income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earnings gap between tours remains stark. But both golfers prove elite performance commands premium value in their domains.