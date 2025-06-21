Justin Thomas WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

For Justin Thomas, the 2025 season has proven to be something akin to a success story, especially in terms of him ending his winless streak. With his much-anticipated win at the 2025 RBC Heritage, JT is riding high. Has he finally regained his form? You be the judge. Notably, his success is bolstering his partnership with Titleist, which has led to a significant development: the brand created a custom set of proto irons just for him – the 621.JT. Keeping that in mind, here’s what’s going on in Thomas’s bag this time around.

Let’s start with Justin Thomas’s driver, the Titleist GT2, which represents a significant advancement in his equipment. Specifically designed for golfers who demand exceptional distance and performance, the GT2 driver delivers impressive results from any impact point. With a loft of 10° set at 9.25° and a price of $649.00, this driver features a forgiving design that maximizes stability and boosts confidence. Moreover, the high-MOI construction ensures that players who may not consistently hit the center of the face can still achieve remarkable speed and distance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s take a look at Justin Thomas’s fairway woods. He relies on the Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood (15°), priced between $144.99 and $159.99, which features a reduced crown thickness that allows for lower and deeper weight distribution. With a Mitsubishi AV RAW Blue 85 TX shaft, this club enhances face flexibility and boosts ball speeds, especially on low hits. Thomas also uses the Titleist 915 FD Fairway Wood (18° @ 19.5°), priced from $100 to $299.

Finally, let’s take a look at Justin Thomas’s irons. He plays with the Titleist T200 iron (4), priced at $200.00, featuring True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. He also uses the Titleist T150 iron (5), priced at $200.00, which shares the same True Temper shafts. Engineered for speed and distance, the T150 offers the precision and feel of the T100 while enhancing forgiveness. Additionally, Thomas has a one-of-a-kind prototype set of irons, the Titleist 621.JT (6-9), designed specifically for him. These irons feature zero offset, which he prefers for better alignment when addressing the ball.

But that’s not all—let’s explore the rest of his equipment!

Justin Thomas’ wedges, putter, & more in the 2025 season

Justin Thomas enhances his short game with Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges, priced at $149.99 each. He carries a 46°-10F, 52°-12F, and 56°-14F, all equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Additionally, he uses a Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60°-T @ 60.5°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, priced at $225.00. This wedge features the A Grind, designed for smooth turf interaction and higher ball flights from firm lies.

Finally, Justin Thomas uses a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Tour Only T-5 Putter, priced at $1,995. This putter features a multi-material construction that combines milled 303 stainless steel heads with 6061 aircraft aluminum sole plates, which enhances stability by shifting weight to the perimeter. With a familiar blade-like view at address and an increased moment of inertia (MOI), the T-5 Putter boosts Thomas’s chances of making more putts on the course.

Next, at the forefront of his game is the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, priced at $54.99. This ball incorporates innovative high-gradient dual core technology, which minimizes long-game spin for greater distance. The speed-enhancing high-flex casing layer also reduces spin, while the spherical-tiled 348 tetrahedral dimple design promotes a high and consistent trajectory. Beyond that, Justin Thomas uses Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Grips, priced at $11.99. This design promotes a more repeatable swing and boosts confidence on the course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) Expand Post

Justin Thomas sports FootJoy Premiere Golf Shoes, priced at $225.00. These shoes feature carefully selected, high-quality Chromoskin™ leather that provides outstanding aesthetics, comfort, and durability against stretching. The elegant leather detailing gives them a classic appearance, perfect for players with a refined sense of style.

Lastly, Justin Thomas sports Greyson Golf Apparel, with prices starting at $40, depending on the fabric selection. Renowned for his striking fashion choices, JT is often considered one of the best-dressed athletes in golf. He started wearing Greyson Clothiers apparel in early 2022 after ending his previous clothing partnership with Ralph Lauren on unfavorable terms.