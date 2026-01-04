Kai Trump Admits She’s Exactly Like Caitlin Clark in One Key Area After LPGA Event Brought Them Together

Essentials Inside The Story Even though they have completely different sporting backgrounds, Kai Trump feels that there is something that she has in common with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Trump opens up about her experience playing basketball during the Annika Pro-Am.

As she looks to progress to the LPGA, Kai Trump was joined by a world-class golfer on the range.

Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump come from very different sporting backgrounds. Yet, somehow, they seem to be connected. At least that’s what Trump feels. The Annika Pro Am last year was a star-studded event as it featured stars like Nelly Korda. However, the biggest pop came in when Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump joined the tournament. As she looks to make her mark on the professional circuit, Trump recently opened up about her meeting with Clark and the one quality that ties them together.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Looking back at her year in a video that she posted on her YouTube channel, Kai Trump reminisced about some of the best moments from 2025. She immediately reflected on the Annika Pro Am, noting that the tournament was one of the most exciting moments of her life. Trump then emphasized on when she brushed shoulders with the Indiana Fever star.

“It was really, really fun. I had a great time. It was really cool also meeting Caitlin Clark. She does she’s been doing amazing things for women’s sports. And at the end of the day, that’s also what I’m trying to grow as women’s sports while doing my social media stuff, but also playing golf. And she’s doing a great job at it,” said Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since her transition to mainstream female basketball a couple of years back, Clark has generated some significant revenue boom for the WNBA. Meanwhile, Trump pointed out how she is also into basketball and enjoyed playing the game amid the Annika Pro-Am.

Imago November 13, 2025, Belleair, Florida, USA: Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Trump, watches her ball, after she tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of The ANNIKA at the Pelican Golf Club at on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair. Belleair USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251113_zan_s70_036 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

IMAGO

Giving an instance of the same, the 18-year-old said, “So, there’s a for the first day of the pro-am, there’s a basketball hoop. Aline, who I know, she’s LPGA player, like, I know him pretty well. And I was so nervous. I didn’t want to go first. I’m like, “You go first.” She whiffs it and then I go, I just make it swoosh right in. And I don’t think you would like realize like I used to play basketball. Like, I love basketball. I’m pretty good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While she surely enjoyed her basketball stint in 2025, Trump will now be hyper focused as she looks to step into the LPGA. And ahead of that, Trump was joined by Rory McIlroy to help her sharpen her skills.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump shares a heartwarming range session with Rory McIlroy after her debut

Right after her LPGA Tour debut, the teenage golfer was joined by Rory McIlroy on the driving range for a session. McIlroy who etched history by securing his career Grand Slam in 2025, joined Kai for a session. Following the session, the two also posed for a heartwarming picture.

Imago BELLEAIR, FL – NOVEMBER 14: University of Miami commit Kai Trump plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on November 14, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire. GOLF: NOV 14 LPGA, Golf Damen The ANNIKA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2511148

The image was shared by Kai Trump on her social media handles. She captioned the post writing, “the best way to start the year.” She also shared another clip on Instagram, where the Northern Irish golfer could be spotted taking a drive on the greens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, in March 2025, Trump had shared another video, writing, “Rory McIlroy SHOCKED at my golf skills”. Notably, this was from the time when she had the opportunity to play alongside McIlroy at the Genesis Open.