Kai Trump Announces Big Golf Career Update After Committing to University of Miami Women’s Team

Kai Trump knew exactly what she wanted a long time ago, even before her heartbreaking LPGA debut at the Annika. The eldest granddaughter of United States President Donald Trump committed to the University of Miami in August 2024 to pursue a path that combined her love of sports and her wish to study in the place her cousins did too. On her way to the gym recently, the 18-year-old finally confirmed that the plan was official.

“Yesterday I got into the University of Miami, like officially,” Trump shared in her YouTube video titled ‘Christmas at the White House.’ “I’m an athlete, it’s like a little different. So, like you commit, you meet the coaches, you commit whatever. And then eventually, yeah, you have to like apply like a regular prime student in a way. But I applied I got in yesterday, so that was cool.”

Although Trump committed to Miami in 2024, she officially signed a letter of intent during Benjamin School’s early fall signing ceremony on November 7. Miami waited to announce the news because of strict NCAA rules regarding signing dates, and the first confirmation came when they announced her as part of their newest class on November 12. Coach Janice Olivencia welcomed her and shared their excitement.

“We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf,” the Hurricanes coach said of the future spotlight. “Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm.”

Kai Trump, who was part of a three-player recruiting class, also shared her excitement after getting chosen.

“I love the coaches,” Trump said. “It’s close to home. Great school. I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people that have gone there. You know, it’s a great university and I’m looking forward to playing for them.”

All this happened in the same week when she stepped onto the big stage for her first LPGA event. She received a special sponsor’s exemption to play in The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from the tour host Annika Sorenstam. But in her first pro appearance, Trump struggled with nerves and finished with a tough 13-over-83 during the first round.

Trump showed remarkable resilience during the second round by improving her score by a massive eight strokes, finishing with a 5-over-75, and making four birdies.

“The whole time, I was nervous without a doubt,” the 18-year-old rising golf star said. “But I thought I did pretty good for a first time, being the youngest player in the field. Now I kind of know how it goes.”

Now, even with her college spot secured, Donald Trump’s granddaughter continues to chase her life goals.

Kai Trump pursues her dream with a new golf role

The Hurricane recently made her big broadcasting debut on the Golf Channel, serving as a special contributor during the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida. This live event featured world-class stars like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who led two four-man teams.

Kai Trump brought her Gen-Z energy to the television screen to help engage younger viewers alongside analyst Johnson Wagner. She also took part in the challenge tutorials and helped with the trophy ceremony. It took place at Trump National Golf Club, where team Scheffler eventually took the win.

So what’s next for the talented granddaughter of Mr. President? Kai Trump will play alongside talented recruits like Bella Dovhey and the Tennessee star Carlee Rogers in the upcoming season, and hopes to win the ACC championship together for the famous Hurricanes team.