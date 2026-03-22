Kai Trump Shares Dating Status Months After Major College Decision

For Kai Trump, dating while being the granddaughter of the president of the United States is a lot more difficult than most of us realize. You’ve got to be wary of the people and, at the same time, be aware of the presence of hulking men from the Secret Service on a 24/7 duty to protect you. Even then, with her high school graduation coming in May, Trump isn’t giving up.

During a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Trump gave a personal update. “So, I am kind of talking to a guy like right now. We might go to prom together. So, yeah, I’m like, no. Yes? No??? Kind of, you know? Figuring it out.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s one “awkward” problem interrupting her dating life, though. In January, on Logan Paul’s podcast, Trump revealed that whenever she is out on a date with a guy, her security team (Secret Service) is nearby. Often, that means they are sitting two tables behind her. She is learning to live with it and tries her best not to let it bother her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite such awkward moments with the security team, thoughts of dating are still an active part of her life. She had a dating rumor two years ago after working on a video with golf influencer Garrett Clark. The List reported fans believed something was going on between the two. What’s to note, however, is that Trump never confirmed the rumors.

In one of their videos last year in August, the two best friends (Kai and Emma) were seen riding an escalator in Nordstrom when Trump looked at the camera and asked the fans what they’d do if a guy took them to a Chick-fil-A for the first date. Emma started filling in the details, but it is never revealed which of the two best friends went on that date.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

But what happens if Kai begins dating? Well, not much, we believe. Her mother, Vanessa, is, after all, dating Tiger Woods. That’s why you’d often see them bickering and talking about love in their videos. Back in February, in a video, Trump turned to her mother and said, “Is love in the air?” Her mother gave her a look and responded, “Nice trick question, Kai. I wasn’t born yesterday.”

On the other hand, Trump will graduate from high school in May and start college at the University of Miami in the fall. She has given an update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump talks about her future during college life

“We’re so back,” Kai Trump wrote on an Instagram post, sharing a video of herself doing squats in gym boxers. For the most part, this seems like an innocent enough update; however, it comes at a crucial time. And after a crucial injury setback, she went through early this season.

In January, Trump announced that she had suffered a wrist injury. A successful procedure repaired damage to the stabilizing tissues of her extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) tendon and her triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

But in the following weeks, she continued to give more updates, including sharing pictures of her bandaged left wrist. By mid-February, she was already well on her way to recovery from this setback. But Trump’s workout routine is still as tough as you can imagine, which includes running 2.5 miles.

During the injury recovery, she also shared her plans for college, including continuing work on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, she is preparing herself for her collegiate golf career at the University of Miami. Trump verbally committed to the university back in 2024 and showed her intention to play golf for the Hurricanes. How she will do in college golf remains to be seen, but for now, she needs a date for the prom!