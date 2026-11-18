changingKai Trump has made her long-term ambitions in golf clear. Despite an injury-hit start to her college career and a challenging first taste of professional competition, the 19-year-old has her sights set on the LPGA Tour. For her, playing college golf at the University of Miami is an important step toward that goal, rather than the final destination.

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Trump made her collegiate debut in September 2026 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. But she is aiming beyond that.

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In a recent interview with Women’s Golf Magazine, cited by The Comeback, Trump said she plans to turn professional eventually and explained how competing for the Miami Hurricanes could prepare her for the next stage of her career.

“I’m excited to start college golf. “I’m also looking forward to being part of a team, having the team culture in college, and honestly, just getting my game better, preparing for the next level,” Kai Trump says. “I want to go pro eventually. So, by doing that, I feel like college golf will get me ready for the next level.”

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Trump’s decision to join the University of Miami women’s golf program reflects her desire to develop through structured competition and team experience.

Her commitment to Miami dates back to August 2024, when she announced her decision to play college golf for the Hurricanes. She signed her National Letter of Intent in November 2025, formally confirming her commitment to the program.

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That decision came with growing commercial attention. In February 2025, Trump announced an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, becoming the highest-valued player in girls’ high school golf at the time. The agreement reflected her growing visibility and marketability.

However, an early LPGA competition gave her a reality check. Kai Trump made her LPGA debut at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican last year after receiving a sponsor exemption.

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She opened with an 83 and followed it with a 75, finishing at 18 over par. That result left her last in the 108-player field and well outside the cut line.

While the numbers were far from what she would have hoped for, the experience provided an important learning opportunity. Trump later reflected that playing alongside LPGA professionals helped her understand the level she needed to reach. She also felt that she was “not so far off.”

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That assessment helps explain why she views college golf as an important part of her development.

Just as Kai Trump began her college career, recurring problems with her left wrist created an unexpected obstacle.

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The issue first required surgery in January 2026. She returned to competition later in the year, making her collegiate debut as an individual at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in September.

Unfortunately, the tournament also brought another setback. During a shot near a cart path, Kai Trump struck the ground unusually hard and felt the impact travel up her arm. She subsequently aggravated the existing wrist problem.

She returned to competition in early October at the Golfweek Put Me In Coach Invitational, but the injury ultimately required another operation.

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In November, she confirmed that she would miss the remainder of Miami’s season. She also ruled out accepting an invitation to return to The ANNIKA, the same LPGA event where she made her professional debut in 2025.

“I had two surgeries in, like, nine months… I want to take my time,” Trump explained.

Trump’s latest comments about the LPGA are consistent with what she has said about her future throughout 2026.

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During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast in January 2026, she said she wants to become a professional golfer, win tournaments, and eventually reach the top of the sport. She even said she wanted to become number one in the world.

The following month, she reiterated her plans.

“Continue my social media content stuff, whatever. And then, really afterwards, I want to go professional. Play professional golf for a while and continue doing my social media stuff,” she said in February.

Family name brings attention, but Kai Trump wants to be known for golf

Being part of one of America’s most recognizable political families has brought Trump considerable public attention. As the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, she finds that conversations about her golf career extend beyond the sport itself.

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She acknowledged this during her Women’s Golf Magazine interview, explaining that some people form opinions about her before getting to know her because of her family background.

However, she also appreciates that people who may not support her family can still enjoy her personality and golf-related content.

Growing up in a high-profile family has also taught Kai Trump how to handle criticism.

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“You have to learn to have thick skin on the golf course,” she said.

She added that players must accept that some days and weeks will not go according to plan. Moving forward and staying committed to the process are essential parts of improving.

Trump also has access to advice from one of golf’s most accomplished figures, Tiger Woods. She has previously spoken about Woods helping her whenever she asks for guidance and described him as the best.

Her professional ambitions come with a significant competitive challenge. Trump’s first LPGA appearance demonstrated how different the professional game can be from junior and amateur competition. Her early college results have also shown that she needs more tournament experience before she can realistically consider transitioning.

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Miami could provide the environment she needs to close that gap. However, Kai Trump’s golfing credentials will ultimately determine how far she can progress competitively. Her LPGA debut was a learning experience, and her college results suggest that there is still considerable room for improvement.