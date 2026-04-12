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Kai Trump Forced to Clarify After Being Accused of Violating Augusta National Tradition

Roshni Dhawan

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Apr 12, 2026 | 4:49 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Kai Trump Forced to Clarify After Being Accused of Violating Augusta National Tradition

Roshni Dhawan

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Apr 12, 2026 | 4:49 PM EDT

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Every April, Augusta National reminds the world that its rules apply to everyone. No phone, no exception, no appeals. This year, that reminder came with a bit more controversy than usual, and the accusations fell on the President’s granddaughter.

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Kai Trump, who is set to play at the University of Miami next year, attended the Masters during the practice week and later posted photos from her visit on Instagram, captioning them, “What a special place.” One image appeared to show her taking a selfie. And the golf world reacted swiftly, with patrons accusing her of violating one of Augusta’s most ironclad policies and calling for her to be banned from the grounds permanently.

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However, Trump took to Instagram to clear up the controversy.  In a GRWM reel she recently posted, Trump confirmed she had not brought a phone onto the Augusta grounds.

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“I am glad that you can’t take your phone because it makes the experience so much more special, she said. I actually ended up bringing my Sony camera, where I took all my photos from.”

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This clarification comes after she had already doubled down in the comments section of her carousel post. “Taken with my Sony camera 📸❤️.” However, the criticism didn’t really die down. “She’s clearly taking a selfie. Nobody takes a selfie with a regular camera. It’s a cell phone. Ban her!” one commentator wrote.

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Now, while cameras appear on the list of prohibited items at the Masters, there’s nuance to understand. Here’s the Masters camera policy for better understanding:

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Cameras are strictly prohibited on Tournament days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday). On Practice Round days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), cameras are permitted for still photography and personal use only. Only one camera lens is permitted during Practice Rounds, and it may not exceed more than 8 inches in length when fully extended. 

Besides that, the timeline never supported the accusations either. Bryson DeChambeau, pictured alongside Kai in one of the photos, was holding a beer and wearing attire not seen during the rounds. And the contrast with what happened elsewhere on the same grounds the same week makes Kai’s clarification more believable.

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Mark Calcavecchia removed from Augusta 

On Tuesday of the Masters week, security removed 1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia for using a cell phone on the property. Calcavecchia, a former Masters runner-up, who has attended the tournament as an honorary invitee, did not deny the incident.

When reached by the interviewer, he said, “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters,” before ending the call.

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The removal served as a reminder of how tightly Augusta controls its grounds. And we have seen enough examples. One coach was dismissed for wearing shorts once, patrons have been removed for phone use, and Golf Channel broadcaster Charlie Rymer, who was ejected in 2011, is also on this list. The rule applies to everyone, and Augusta National has made it clear. Whether it’s past champions, guests, or patrons, all are treated alike.

Kai, for her part, remains unbothered. “When you get on the grounds, you kind of get chills,” she said. “It was really special to be there and just support the players.”

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She also confirmed she was visibly tired during her visit, but said it did not dampen the experience. Her trip actually comes during a busy stretch. She is finishing high school and has committed to the University of Miami’s women’s golf program for Class 2026, as she continues to recover from wrist surgery.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game.

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Shreya Singh

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