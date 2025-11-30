Kai Trump Highlights LPGA Debut Moment That Topped Nelly Korda Encounter

Kai Trump may be rising in popularity and inspiring a new generation to follow women’s golf, but even the president’s granddaughter knows greatness when she sees it. She called Nelly Korda “cool” before making her own career debut, where she shot a 13-over-par 83 on Thursday. And as the 18-year-old made her official LPGA Tour debut in November 2025 at The Annika, hosted by Annika Sörenstam, she shared one particular moment from her first LPGA experience that actually overshadowed meeting Korda herself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a new video titled I Competed in My First LPGA Event, Kai sits in front of the camera looking nervous yet genuine, breaking down a whirlwind week that suddenly placed her at the center of the golf world’s attention. “I think the first day, I was so nervous, I have never been more nervous in my entire life. And I did not know what to expect at all,” she admitted, giving fans a raw look at just how overwhelming and unforgettable her first taste of the LPGA truly was.

At one point, she said she “couldn’t even feel my hand until like the 15th hole,” calling it the most nervous she had ever been. However, despite the nerves, she held her ground. Playing on a high-profile sponsor’s exemption, Kai Trump started on the back nine with Hinako Shibuno and Olivia Cowan. She even received warm applause on the 10th tee and again after finding the fairway with her opening drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the jitters showed early, as she bogeyed her first four holes before finally settling down with a steady par on the par-5 14th. She added a mix of bogeys and solid pars, including a strong up-and-down on the par-3 16th that drew big cheers. Ultimately, she made the turn in 41 and said the next day felt much easier.

On day two, she felt a noticeable shift. “I don’t know why I just was not as nervous,” she said. Her biggest highlight came when she almost made a hole-in-one to win a Lamborghini, calling it “insane.” She added that she hit a lot of good shots throughout the round. That momentum led to her favorite moment of the week: “My two shots on 18 were amazing on both days… it was so cool,” she said, thanking the LPGA for giving her the opportunity.

Kai also described the entire experience as a dream come true. Competing on the LPGA is something she hopes to do after college, and getting this early glimpse made the dream feel real. She said she has “so much respect for older players” and the level they compete at. As a high school student, she knows she still has “a lot to improve on,” but now she understands what she needs to work toward.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, she said there were “a lot of positives to take away,” even from her tougher first round. She enjoyed the atmosphere, the course, and the support from everyone around her. She also mentioned the fun prank video from earlier in the week and a long birdie putt she made on a par-4, which she called “pretty cool.” Most of all, she said she was grateful to have her closest people there supporting her, making the entire week unforgettable.

Regardless, when the teenager walked onto the greens at Pelican GC for her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika, she knew she had to stay calm and block out criticism. Some people questioned whether she deserved the sponsor invite, but the 18-year-old made it clear she wasn’t going to let any of that get in her head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kai Trump breaks the silence on her LPGA backlash

Kai Trump acknowledged the criticism surrounding her LPGA debut, saying in her video I Competed in My First LPGA Event that there were “a lot of comments,” especially in the news. She explained that people questioned whether she was “good enough” and brought up her past scores. Still, she recognized that getting an invitation means you’ll receive both “love” and “hate,” and she chose to focus on the positives.

Her sponsor invite sparked major debate online. Many accused the LPGA of giving her a spot because of her last name or political connections. With Kai ranked 461st in the AJGA and outside the top 3,000 in the WAGR, critics argued the opportunity should have gone to someone who fought their way up the rankings. Moreover, her earlier rounds at the Junior Invitational (89-79-83-89) only added fuel to the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her performance at The Annika didn’t silence critics either. Kai shot 83-75 for 18-over and missed the cut by a wide margin. The first round was rough, with nine bogeys and two doubles, but she did bounce back on day two with four birdies. Even so, she ended the week 108th, well outside the cutoff.

But despite the backlash, Kai Trump received strong support from the LPGA leadership. Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer, defended the decision, saying sponsor invites help highlight emerging talent and bring fresh attention to tournaments.