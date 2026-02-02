Kai Trump Hints at Major Career Move Months After Joining the University of Miami

Kai Trump stood across from her best friend Emma Markin, a mixing bowl between them, and casually mapped out a future that extends far beyond the University of Miami fairways. Banana bread baking. YouTube cameras rolling. And somewhere between measuring cups and playful banter, the 18-year-old delivered a blueprint that sounds less like a college freshman’s daydream and more like a soft launch.

“I’m going to go to college at the University of Miami, play golf for college,” Kai said, confirming what became official when she signed her National Letter of Intent in November 2025. “Continue my social media content stuff, whatever. And then, really afterwards, I want to go professional. Play professional golf for a while and continue doing my social media stuff.”

The phrasing matters. Not “maybe turn pro.” Not “we’ll see.” A declarative want — the kind of statement that reframes a college commitment as a developmental stage rather than a destination.

Kai’s junior record offers context for that ambition. She ranks 457th–461st on the AJGA and sits outside the top 1,000 in universal junior rankings. Her LPGA debut at The Annika in November 2025 ended with a missed cut at 18-over par. The gap between aspiration and current standing is significant. College golf becomes the bridge.

“I see myself doing the same thing that I’m doing now, but just at a higher level in the future,” Kai explained. The same thing — competition, content, development — but scaled through structured collegiate training and ACC-level competition.

She also hinted at ventures beyond the course. “I do want to start my own brand,” Kai added. “I have a few options right now.” A podcast tease followed — “The Princess Pod” or “Two P’s on a Pod” — should Emma attend the same school? Exploratory, not confirmed, but consistent with the athlete-creator model emerging across college sports.

The program waiting for her in Coral Gables has already signaled readiness for the spotlight. Coach Janice Olivencia addressed the attention Kai’s enrollment will generate when the Hurricanes announced their recruiting class in December 2025. “We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf,” Olivencia said. “Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm.”

Kai Trump Joins Miami Hurricanes’ Three-Player ACC Recruiting Class

The Hurricanes program competes in the ACC, and Kai joins a recruiting class that includes Bella Dovhey and Tennessee standout Carlee Rogers. Dovhey arrives with one of the most decorated junior resumes in the 2026 class, a 2023 Sunshine State Women’s Amateur champion, a four-time Team Florida member, and a career-low round of 62 at the Notah Begay III Regional Championship.

Rogers claimed the 2023 Tennessee Junior Championship and carries a scoring differential that ranks second in her state’s Class of 2026. Olivencia called Dovhey “the complete package” and noted Rogers would bring “a championship pedigree” to Coral Gables. The class blends proven competitive credentials with platform reach — a combination increasingly valuable in the NIL era.

The fit makes geographic and competitive sense for Kai, who noted when she committed that she loved the coaches and appreciated the proximity to home. Miami’s women’s golf program holds five national championships in its history, though the last came in 1984. The program provides structure; her 1.42 million YouTube subscribers provide reach. Whether the two can coexist without friction remains the open question heading into fall 2026.

The brand is still unnamed. The podcast exists only as a kitchen-table joke between friends. But the vision is no longer hidden. Kai Trump told her audience exactly where she’s headed — and did it while the banana bread was still in the oven.