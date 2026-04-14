Kai Trump Ignores Mounting Masters Backlash As She Pens Down Clear Message

The Masters tournament is infamous for its strict policies and harsh punishments for violators. These include the prohibition of mobile phones and cameras inside the course. Not even media personnel are allowed to use their phones when they are on the ground. So when Kai Trump shared a few pictures of herself at Augusta National on the internet, fans lashed out at her. Yet, she remains unbothered.

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On April 10, Trump took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her time at Augusta National. It caught the attention of fans, who know that the most important prohibition in the Masters tournament is the use of mobile phones. But Trump followed it up with yet another set of photos from the prestigious event on April 13, after the tournament was over. In the caption, she wrote, “Had the best time at Augusta! It is definitely my favorite golf tournament. Huge congrats to [Rory McIlroy].”

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For the average patron, sneaking a camera or phone past the gates is a surefire way to have the device confiscated and their lifetime badge permanently revoked. The tournament still likes to keep an air of mystery around it, and also preserves the tradition of guests being in the moment of it all. Guests are also prevented from using cameras on tournament days. Kai Trump had taken hers with a Sony.

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The rules apply to everyone: even former golfers. 1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia, was removed on Tuesday for using a cellular device at the course. And the worst part? He was an honorary invitee. Calcavecchia didn’t deny anything, nor did he comment anything negative about the incident or Augusta National. But why did Augusta National let Kai Trump stay?

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Kai Trump justifies her pictures at the Masters Tournament as fans continue to lash out

The rule for the cameras inside the tournament grounds states, “Cameras are strictly prohibited on Tournament days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). On Practice Round days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), cameras are permitted for still photography and personal use only. Only one camera lens is permitted during Practice Rounds, and it may not exceed more than 8 inches in length when fully extended.” This is the one flexibility that allowed Kai Trump to escape some of the blame.

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Clarifying the questions regarding the photographs through a get ready with me reel on Instagram, Trump said, “I am glad that you can’t take your phone because it makes the experience so much more special. I actually ended up bringing my Sony camera, where I took all my photos from.”

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It’s worth noting that Trump clicked the pictures on April 7, 2026. That’s when the golfers were engaged in the practice rounds. And Trump’s posts included only those. The proof? Her previous post had a picture of Bryson DeChambeau standing beside her while holding a beer and wearing clothes that he’d never wear on tournament days.

But whether or not her second round of photos is from the practice days as well is unknown. Her outfit in them is the same she was wearing in the aforementioned reel, where she was getting ready for Day 1 of the Masters.

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Nevertheless, Trump brushed off the criticism and proved that she will always indulge in her love for golf.