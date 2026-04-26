Kai Trump Issues Crucial Health Update During Golf Outing With Donald Trump Jr.

November 2025 was the last time Kai Trump held her clubs in her hands. A wrist surgery two months later made sure of that. Now, three months into recovery, a casual round with her father, Donald Trump Jr., turned into her most honest update on when the real comeback begins.

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“I’m hoping by July I can start playing again full-time. I think that’s like a good, realistic time frame. Originally, I wanted to be able to play golf by my birthday, May 12th,” she said in one of her YouTube videos, filmed with her dad. “I can putt 18 holes, but I definitely cannot hit a shot.”

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Even while chipping, she stuck to her PT’s instructions, capping herself at no more than 15 balls. Still, she got through more than seven chips and seemed to be genuinely enjoying it. This small joy on the course means more than it might seem.

Kai’s surgery in January addressed tears to her ECU tendon and triangular fibrocartilage complex, two structures critical to wrist stability, performed by Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. The recovery was expected to sideline her for roughly a month, but the road back turned out to be longer and harder than anticipated.

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Imago BELLEAIR, FL – NOVEMBER 11: University of Miami commit and sponsor exemption Kai Trump practices her chipping before making her LPGA, Golf Damen Tour debut at The Annika driven by Cambridge at Pelican on November 11, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: NOV 11 LPGA The ANNIKA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25111130

“The first month was honestly terrible. It was mentally really hard because I couldn’t do anything I love. For the first three weeks, I couldn’t do basic things on my own. I couldn’t shower, eat properly, or even open a water bottle,” she said, giving credit to her mom for getting her through it.

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By mid-March, she was back in training for the University of Miami golf season. But even with that progress, she is not rushing. The competitive fire, though, is clearly still there.

“I’m telling you, when I’m able to hit again, we’re going to go on a tear. An absolute tear,” Kai Trump said.

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That kind of confidence is not unfounded. In November 2025, Kai made her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, competing against professionals while still in high school. She missed the cut, but the experience alone underscored how seriously she is pursuing the game. She also competed in the Junior Invitational in March 2025 and attended the Masters Tournament in April 2026.

With July as her target and the University of Miami season ahead, Kai Trump is taking it one chip at a time, literally. However, that was not the only health scare she dealt with recently.

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Kai Trump’s Augusta National reaction nobody saw coming

Kai Trump’s Masters visit took an unexpected turn when a simple skincare swap triggered a severe allergic reaction. She used hand soap to remove her makeup, resulting in severe neck bumps that necessitated an emergency steroid shot.

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“The needle must have been this big. It was so, so scary,” she said, recounting the moment. The reaction has since cleared, but the fact that it required medical intervention puts into perspective just how aggressive the response was to something as routine as washing her face.

What made it more confusing was that Kai initially suspected her makeup products. She had already gone out and bought new ones before retracing her steps and identifying the hand soap as the actual trigger, a detail that only came to light as she walked through the full timeline on camera.

Around that same time, a GRWM reel she posted on April 14 drew attention from skincare experts, who flagged her habit of applying foundation directly from the bottle as a hygiene concern, describing it as creating a breeding ground for bacteria that could irritate sensitive skin.