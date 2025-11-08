Kai Trump Makes College Decision Official Before LPGA Debut Against Nelly Korda & Co.

Kai Trump’s golf journey just hit a new milestone. The 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald J. Trump signed her national letter of intent with the University of Miami women’s golf team on November 7, 2025. The signing took place inside The Benjamin School’s gym in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and it came just days before her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican begins on November 13.

Her story has already captured national attention, but the timing of her signing makes it even more significant. Just last week, her LPGA debut date and field lineup were confirmed, setting up a dramatic week ahead as she moves from high school senior to LPGA competitor. According to the tournament field announcement, Kai will play alongside stars like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, and Brooke Henderson. That’s quite the introduction to professional golf for a teenager stepping into the spotlight.

At the signing ceremony, Kai stood surrounded by family, coaches, and classmates. She had waited over a year for this moment, ever since verbally committing to the Hurricanes back in August 2024. On Friday morning, she made it official.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support,” she shared.

Her gratitude extended to Miami’s coaching staff, led by Janice Olivencia and Jim Garren. Under Olivencia, the Hurricanes have become a rising force, winning the White Sands Invitational in October 2025. That’s the kind of competitive program Kai will join when she enrolls in fall 2026.

The Benjamin School: Florida’s Quiet Golf Powerhouse

The Benjamin School turned signing day into a celebration of excellence. Seventeen student-athletes committed to their future programs, including golfers Drew Sterling and Kaitlyn Hummers. It was a fitting reflection of a campus that has become a quiet pipeline for collegiate golf talent.

Head coach Toby Harbeck has shaped generations of players, mentoring the sons of Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, and Justin Leonard—and now guiding both Kai and Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’ son. His steady influence continues to make Benjamin a breeding ground for the next wave of golfers.

“She has a bright future and is committed to the University of Miami to play next year,” said Annika Sorenstam, the tournament’s namesake and one of golf’s greatest champions.

Kai’s upcoming LPGA debut has stirred conversation in the golf world. Some question her sponsor’s exemption, but LPGA officials believe her charisma and following can grow the game. With over six million followers and an NIL valuation between $1.2 million and $2 million, she bridges the gap between golf’s traditional roots and its new social media-driven frontier.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour,” Kai said. “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors.”

Her rise combines ambition with timing. Whether she makes the cut or not, she’s already made history. A college future with Miami, a debut on golf’s grandest stage, and a massive online audience ensure that every swing Kai Trump takes will be watched closely—and remembered as part of golf’s evolving story.