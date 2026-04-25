Kai Trump on Suffering Frightening Allergy Episode at Augusta National: ‘It Was Scary’

In a YouTube vlog intended to be a happy chronicle of her senior prom, Kai Trump revealed a far more harrowing story from her recent trip to Augusta National—one that ended with a “so, so scary” reaction and an emergency steroid shot.

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The 18-year-old posted her senior prom weekend vlog today, walking viewers through her final prom weekend, framing it as her last before graduation. The video follows her through the full routine, from nail and makeup shopping to getting ready with friends, photos, and the event itself.

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While discussing the change in her makeup, Kai revealed that during her visit to Augusta National for the Masters earlier this month, she used hand soap to remove it, which wasn’t designed for facial use, especially on sensitive skin. The soap’s chemicals reacted with her skin, triggering an internal reaction.

“I started getting like these bumps on my neck,” she said. “I had to get a shot, a steroid shot. The needle was like must have been this big. It was so, so scary.” The rash has since cleared, but the reaction was severe enough for medical attention.

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Kai initially thought her makeup products caused the breakout, so she started looking for alternatives. She had already gone out to buy new products, assuming they were the source of the irritation. But as she walked through the timeline, she identified a different trigger.

Around the same time, a GRWM reel she posted on April 14, in which she applied foundation directly from the bottle onto her face, began circulating online. The expert described it as turning the makeup into a “petri dish of germs” that could irritate the skin, adding that applying from the neck of the bottle also exposes it to air and oxidation.

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Coming back to the prom, it was a wonderful moment. Kai got ready for her final prom with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who was there to help and join in the photos. Despite everything she had dealt with in the days leading up to it, she carried on as planned. Her schedule also shows no signs of slowing, setting up an active stretch in the months ahead.

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What comes next for Kai?

Kai is not waiting around. In a recent TikTok AMA, she hinted that something new is in the works. “There are going to be big things in the future,” she said. This comes on top of her already launched clothing line, NIL deals with TaylorMade and Callaway, and a brand valuation of $1.2 million. Whatever this new project is, it represents a separate chapter for her.

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On the golf side, there has been no slowdown either. The same vlog that captured her health scare at Augusta also showed her back on the course the very next morning, working on her short game. Her wrist, which required surgery in January to repair tendon and cartilage damage, has healed. She has been training throughout the spring and will join the University of Miami Hurricanes in the fall as part of their 2026 signing class.

Her five-year goal, which she has shared publicly, is to make it to the LPGA Tour. Miami is her first step toward achieving that goal. Her freshman fall season will begin with four to five tournaments, followed by the ACC Championships and NCAA Regionals in the spring, which will be the first real assessment of her performance at the college level.