Kai Trump’s Teammate Lands in LPGA Controversy as Fellow Golfer Calls Out Illegal Yardage Book

Model Local Rule G-11: Restricting Use of Green-Reading Materials: Rule 4.3: The rule “puts limitations on the size and scale of detailed green-reading materials. During a round, the player may use only the yardage book(s) approved by the Committee.”

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Sitting in her physics class one day, Scarlett Schremmer’s phone kept ringing. She finally looked at it to see it was Kai Trump. She left her class to learn that because of her teammate Trump‘s recent wrist surgery, she wouldn’t be participating in this year’s The Annika. It took a moment for Schremmer to realize what that meant.

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“You made it,” Trump clarified. Schremmer’s mother, Patricia Ehrhart, had ended her own LPGA career to raise her three children and family. So, being at Pelican this weekend wouldn’t just be a dream LPGA debut for Schremmer, but also another chance to be with her mother on the green, who was at the bag for her daughter. However, things didn’t go her way by the weekend. Making things worse was a rule breach she didn’t realize.

How things went left for Schremmer at the Pelican

Ahead of the third round, Ryan French, who runs the popular golf social media account “Monday Q Info,” made a social media post berating the LPGA for not updating fans about the stakes at The Annika, including not keeping track of players battling to secure their cards. Schremmer’s playing partner, meanwhile, entered the comments with an agenda of her own.

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On Thursday at The Annika, Schremmer’s playing partner for the first two rounds, Perrine Delacour, noticed something unusual about her yardage book.

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The book contained green reading information that breached the tour’s regulations. Immediately, she informed the officials. They, however, demanded photographic evidence to support this accusation.

Although Delacour continued playing alongside Schremmer, who was competing on a sponsor exemption, she continued to pursue the matter and commented on French’s post:

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“Can we talk about the yardage hook [book] illegal and lpga trust the sponsor invite over 2 lpga players and 2 caddies.”

Delacour never said who the second player was, but it is expected that it was Dongeun Lee, Delacour’s and Schremmer’s playing partner. Schremmer had shot 69-74 and missed the cut already. The LPGA, meanwhile, had also reviewed the photos following Friday’s round and gave their final verdict.

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“Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11, which, per the LPGA Rules of Play Card, is in effect during all LPGA Tour competitions, except at off-site local qualifying events. This Model Local Rule requires that players are limited throughout their round to using only the yardage book that has been approved for use in the competition.”

Why awareness could have saved Schremmer

Put simply, Schremmer breached Model Local Rule G-11. However, it doesn’t directly disqualify a golfer. The first breach is a two-shot penalty. The second time results in disqualification. Interestingly, they are allowed in college golf. So, following the disqualification, Schremmer took responsibility:

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“I had a green reading yardage book in my bag this week that’s allowed in college golf but isn’t permitted on the LPGA Tour,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “That’s on me. I should have checked, and it’s a lesson learned.

“I had a great week competing out here and I’m grateful to the Doyle family, Pelican and the LPGA for the opportunity. I am excited to continue to work with the goal of playing out here again. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported me this week.”

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Meanwhile, when Golfweek reached Delacour, she said that she had handled the situation with the tour. If it helps, Schremmer is hardly the first golfer to face such disqualification. Even pros have gone through the same.

Other pros have been in Schremmer’s shoes, too, but she can still make it to the LPGA

This season, at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Brennan was disqualified for using illegal green reading material. Again, that was a violation of Model Local Rule G-11. Brennan later clarified that he had unknowingly used notes from a course analyst.

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Nearly four years before Brennan’s case, Alex Cejka was disqualified from the 2022 Regions Tradition for a similar violation. While she was disqualified in her debut after already not making the cut, Schremmer could grab this opportunity soon.

She is a former competitive surfer, has enjoyed a good season. A two-time winner for Miami this fall, she is also a part of the 2026 Elite Amateur Program. She is also the winner of the Women’s Southern Amateur and the 99th LNGA Amateur.



Despite the setback, Schremmer will now look to build on her strong amateur season and earn another opportunity on the LPGA Tour.