Kai Trump Shares Important Update on Mother Vanessa’s Cancer Treatment

October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when millions of women are reminded of how close the disease can be to home. For Kai Trump’s family, that has been their reality over the past few months. Now, in the same month, the 19-year-old golfer is sharing the news they waited months to hear: her mother, Vanessa Trump, is cancer-free.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kai Trump posted a preview of her longer YouTube vlog on YouTube as she sits down with her mother and Dr. Nicole Saphier to discuss the diagnosis, prevention, and early detection. Trump chose to open up this month to put early detection at the center of the conversation, giving the news a purpose beyond the family’s relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And my mom, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we’d share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it,” Kai said.

Vanessa added to the conversation, delivering the update on her diagnosis herself. “And it came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By the look of Vanessa’s smile, it was clear that the news had brought immense relief to the family.

Dr. Saphier, a former Fox News medical contributor and President Donald Trump’s pick for surgeon general, also emphasized why open conversations about breast cancer are so important.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When it comes to breast cancer, it’s not one size fits all. It feels different for everyone. The reason I like social media talking about breast cancer is because it’s reminding people that it is common.”

The numbers also highlight the importance of early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate is 99% when breast cancer is diagnosed before it spreads beyond the breast. Moreover, the National Breast Cancer Foundation has emphasized that one in eight women will develop the disease in her lifetime. Early detection and appropriate screening are therefore crucial. The ACS recommends that women at average risk have the option to begin annual mammograms at age 40, with annual screening recommended from age 45.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the news also says something about how Vanessa Trump has handled the past few months. When she first announced her diagnosis on Instagram on May 20, she asked for privacy and shared little beyond the treatment plan she was following.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has stuck to that approach throughout the months. Updates were rare and mostly came through Instagram, as she chose to spend much of her time with her children and Tiger Woods, away from the public eye.

It was also a difficult stretch for her partner, Tiger Woods, who had recently returned from a six-week treatment program in Switzerland after being charged with DUI following a March car crash. Vanessa stood by Woods throughout the case, even accompanying him to a September hearing while he was still undergoing treatment. Reaching the other side of her cancer diagnosis is a major milestone after months of uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump had offered a glimpse of her mother’s strength three months ago, speaking with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and others.

“My mom’s doing good. Obviously, radiation takes a toll on our body, but she is doing better. She is a fighter. She’ll be fine,” Kai said.

She also shared that the summer had given her extra time with her mother, time she would normally have spent on the golf course. Watching her mother recover, Kai advised young people whose parents are facing cancer to be present for them, noting that “it’s a long journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Kai has also turned the experience into action. In August, she launched a new collection in her online shop with a charitable component supporting breast cancer causes. She said she wanted the money to support research and other families affected by the disease.

The Golf World Has Seen This Fight Before

Notably, the golf world has seen similar successful fights with cancer before. Paul Azinger knows that road well. Months after winning the 1993 PGA Championship, he was diagnosed with lymphoma in his right shoulder blade. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation before returning to the PGA Tour in 1994. He later won the 2000 Sony Open, securing his first victory in seven years, and went on to captain the U.S. team at the 2008 Ryder Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Mickelson has also experienced the struggle through his family. His wife, Amy, announced her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2009, and his mother, Mary, was diagnosed with the disease just weeks later. Both women underwent treatment and recovered. When Mickelson won the 2010 Masters, he wore a pink ribbon on his cap and embraced Amy behind the 18th green, making the victory an especially emotional moment.

These stories show how cancer can affect even the closest-knit families in the golf world, reinforcing why early detection and awareness remain so important during breast cancer awareness month.