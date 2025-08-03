Kai Trump Shares Scary Vision Loss Update Amid Struggles in Junior Career: ‘Can’t Really See’

Greatness in golf often comes at a cost few can imagine. For Kai Trump, the path to the fairway hasn’t just been about perfecting her swing; it’s been about enduring challenges that push beyond the sport itself.

Kai Trump’s season has been a test of patience and grit. After a promising runner-up finish at the 2025 Major Championship, the momentum faded. At the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship, a tough opening round pushed her near the bottom of the leaderboard before a late rally pulled her to 19th place. The struggles didn’t end there; at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, she finished last, and at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, she landed 29th. Now ranked 535th in the AJGA standings.

But the scorecards only tell part of the story. As Kai works to regain her form on the course, another challenge has quietly emerged, one far more personal and unexpected. This time, it’s not about her swing or her rankings, but about her eyesight.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Kai gave fans a rare glimpse into the personal struggles she’s been managing off the course. While casually updating her followers, she mentioned, “I gotta get my eyes dilated because I’m getting new contacts ‘cuz I can’t really see out of the ones I have now.” It was a small moment, but it hinted at a much bigger challenge, her vision is becoming another hurdle she must overcome as she continues to compete.

“I have a doctor appointment tomorrow because I have not been able to see all my contacts… and I stopped putting well when my eyesight got really bad. So I’m hoping maybe if I get a little better contact for myself, I can start reading it better. This eye has astigmatism; this one doesn’t.” Astigmatism, a common vision condition where the cornea or lens has an irregular shape, can make it harder to see fine details clearly. For a golfer like Kai, this can have a direct impact on performance.

She also didn’t shy away from admitting how much the sport has demanded of her. “That’s what I’ve been seeing like all the time… sacrificing a lot for golf and just everything.” she added. It can affect depth perception, green reading, and alignment, critical skills needed for accurate putting and shot execution. Even small distortions in vision can make it harder to judge distance, follow the ball’s trajectory, or read subtle breaks on the green, turning an already mental game into an even greater challenge.

And this eyesight issue wasn’t the only setback she faced last year; she injured her ankle while playing flag football with friends, which made it harder for her to perform at her best on the golf course. But giving up on her golf dreams isn’t so easy after all; she’s inspired and supported by someone powerful whose influence pushes her to keep going no matter what.

Kai Trump’s Golf Journey Inspired by Her Grandfather

For Kai Trump, golf is much more than just a sport; it’s a meaningful bond shared with her grandfather, President Donald Trump, who has played a key role in shaping her approach to the game. Speaking in a Fox & Friends interview, Kai reflected on the lessons she’s learned from him, saying, “He taught me to just keep on working at it… keep on fighting and keep on practicing.” This guidance has been crucial in helping her improve year after year. Beyond just technique and skill, Kai treasures golf as a special connection that brings them closer together. “I love playing golf… it’s something that we share, a special bond together,” she added warmly.

President Trump has been equally proud of Kai’s progress and talent on the course. He has called her a “fantastic” golfer who consistently wins matches and offers encouraging words about her future. With a smile, he admitted, “Someday she’ll be able to beat her grandfather, but I’m not sure when that’ll be… it might be a long time.” Known for his own love of the game and respect from golf legends, his support provides Kai with a powerful foundation. Having such a mentor and role model inspires her determination and fuels her passion as she continues to chase her dreams in golf.