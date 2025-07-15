Kai Trump Shares She Almost Gave Up Golf Amid Her Latest NIL Deal Signing

Kai Trump kicked off her June mission pretty strongly. Following her runner-up finish at the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course, an excited Trump said, “Not the result I wanted but happy with the progress I’ve been making. Let’s get back to work.” However, her following finishes weren’t as successful. And now, it seems as if the weight of a poor series of performances sits heavily on Kai Trump’s shoulders, despite successful NIL signings.

Kai Trump recently sat down for an interview with Fox & Friends, where she opened up about her recent NIL deal and shared insights into her golf career. Before delving into her latest partnership, Kai Trump opened up the conversation with, “Sometimes, I do wanna like put down the clubs. I mean, I just know I had the talent, and I worked so hard to get to the spot I’m at, and I don’t wanna give up now.

“Also, my parents raised me never to give up, so it’s very hard for me to put down the clubs and give up, but I would just say just, keep on working through it. Like, tough times happen anywhere you… anything, it gets tough sometimes. But I’m just keep on working at it.” And indeed she has.

Trump has just inked a major NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy, joining forces with notable athletes Livvy Dunne and Travis Kelce as an equity partner. With over 6 million followers across her social channels, Trump’s influence and reach align perfectly with the brand’s goals. However, this isn’t the only one. In February, Kai Trump inked another notable NIL deal with TaylorMade Golf, joining an elite group of golfers like Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa. Aside from these two, Trump also has a sponsorship deal with Greyson Women’s since 2024.

But when it comes to the greens, on the other hand, her scores show a different story. During her last outing at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship, Kai Trump had a solid performance in the recent tournament, shooting 74 (3-over) and finishing tied for 19th out of 32 golfers with a total score of 17-over. After a challenging Monday round where she shot 86 and was tied for 28th, Trump bounced back with a much-improved game at the Tequesta Country Club. Notably, her front nine performance was the best among all girls players in the final round, with a score of 1-under.

In her two AJGA appearances, Kai Trump, currently ranked 535th in AJGA rankings, has had varying results. At the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, she finished last among 24 golfers, and at the 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, she finished 29th.

However, despite these numbers, Kai Trump’s love for the game never dies. And for introducing this love affair, it’s all for one particular man: her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

Kai Trump shares a “special bond” with her grandfather, Donald Trump

Kai Trump opened up about her “special bond” with her grandfather, President Donald Trump, during a “Fox & Friends” interview. She described him as a “big influence” in her life, particularly in her development as a golfer. She stated, “He taught me to just keep on working at it, and, honestly, I’ve gotten a lot better in past years with golf, but, he really just [taught me to keep] trying to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot.” This guidance has been instrumental in her growth, and she emphasized, “And I love playing golf… it’s something that we share, a special bond together.”

Her grandfather has also praised her golfing abilities, calling her a “fantastic” golfer and suggesting that she may eventually outperform him. He remarked in April, “She’s doing really well, and she wins a lot of matches. And someday she’ll be able to beat her grandfather, but I’m not sure when that’ll be… it might be a long time.” That indeed will be a huge feat, as President Donald Trump is a great golfer in his own right, with many legendary pros having heaped praises on him.

In June, during a UK radio station talkSport appearance, Lee Westwood praised Trump, “As a golfer, he gets it round the golf course in his own way. He’s a fantastic putter. That’s the biggest praise I can heap on him.” Westood’s confession came after his admission that the two have “spent quite a lot of time” together. Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, called President Trump “a great ambassador for the game of golf.” Looking at this, it’s clear that Kai Trump has a strong support system working in her favor.

And now, looking ahead, Kai Trump is scheduled to compete in the Srixon Medalist Tour event at Lost City Golf Club on July 16-17, 2025. The tournament will feature a double tee start at 8 a.m. ET on both days, taking place at 301 Orange Tree Drive, Atlantis, Florida. Hopefully, the young golfer will regain her confidence this week!