Kai Trump Shares Why Playing Golf With Donald Trump Is Something She Refuses to Miss

Donald Trump is a high-profile figure, obviously, but to Kai, he’s a normal, loving grandpa. The golf world has seen the duo together a lot of times. on YouTube, at events, and at the Ryder Cup. Their respective commitments keep them busy, but whenever they get time to catch up, they do, winding down at the golf courses.

“I’m really happy that I get to play with him and spend some time with him because, honestly, he’s never really in Florida much. So if he is, you know, I’m going to wake up early and go play golf with him. With grandpa, having a great time him. I enjoy my time with him because, you know, I don’t get this often because of all the stuff he’s doing. So it’s always nice to see him, even though I’m exhausted. Still very nice to see him and everything,” Kai said in her latest YouTube video.

The confession came during the behind-the-scenes of her senior year homecoming and LPGA debut prep week at Florida, where she enjoyed a golfing round with her grandfather. Being a public figure of the highest importance in the United States, President Trump has to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities. Yet he continues to carve out time for his endearing granddaughter, Kai, showcasing their special bond and a shared love for golf.

When the two played together in the video, Kai began her first hole with a disappointing double-bogey. She then followed it with a show-stealing “birdie rampage.” She almost hit the greens in a par-5 hole in 2 strokes, reflecting her meteoric growth in golf. However, she still struggles with consistency, swapping the irons for the drivers and the other way round. Her clutch support? “My short game has been so consistent, and that’s the only thing that’s saving me right now,” Kai shared in the video.

Regardless, she had a great time with her grandfather, doing something both of them equally love. Despite getting to spend limited time together, Kai and President Trump showcase a sweet, loving, and fun relationship. Turns out, time is yet another variable, and their bond goes beyond that.

Kai Trump and her grandfather’s close-knit bond

The star grandpa-granddaughter duo of golf, their bond is admired by millions. And rightly so, with President Trump helping Kai live her childhood dreams. The aspiring little girl, who picked up her clubs at age 2, is now making her way to the professional circuit with a burning passion and a grounded personality. And supportive of her career aspirations, President Trump visits golfing events alongside her, inspiring her to dream at the highest levels.

The duo visited the Ryder Cup together in September, flying over to Bethpage in President Trump’s Air Force One. However, this is far from their only hangout together, spanning over to UFC 314 in Miami and other golfing majors.

The two also share nail-biting matches against each other. Who wins? Well, Kai won’t reveal much on that, but quipping on their games, Kai shared, “He’s pretty good. We have some tight matches. Yeah, can’t say much. We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team as well.”

Looks like they not only make a power duo but also a great team, built on respect, admiration, and on-course chemistry.