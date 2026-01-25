Kai Trump Shares Why Time With Mom Vanessa Trump Feels Extra Special

The CFB National Championship brought Kai Trump to Hard Rock Stadium. The helicopter ride there gave her something rarer: her mother’s undivided attention. In a January 24, 2026, vlog, the 18-year-old golfer and content creator paused mid-video to reflect on a moment most viewers might have missed.

“It was really nice to spend time with my mom and go to the Miami game, and just like just us two, because obviously with all my other siblings, it’s always hard,” Kai said in her video. “But it was really, really nice just to spend time with her, and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Kai has four younger siblings: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Five kids total in the Trump Jr. household, so one-on-one moments with her mum might not come easy. So, this one, indeed, was special.

The bond between mother and daughter has been visible for a while. On Vanessa’s 48th birthday in December, Kai posted a tribute on Instagram that left little room for ambiguity: “Happy Birthday, Mom. I love you so much. You’re my favorite person ever. Thank you for always supporting me and being my biggest fan. I am extremely lucky to have you.”

BELLEAIR, FL – NOVEMBER 11: University of Miami commit and sponsor exemption Kai Trump practices her chipping before making her LPGA debut at The Annika driven by Cambridge at Pelican on November 11, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The affection runs both ways. Vanessa has called Kai “an inspiration” and “my girl” across social media posts. She stood beside Kai during her University of Miami signing ceremony. She cheered from the sidelines at The Annika. Before Kai’s LPGA debut in November, Vanessa sent a private message that Kai later shared: “You’ve been waiting for this your whole life.”

That’s why the helicopter mattered. Not for the destination—but for the presence.

“My mom’s the best, so shout out to your mom. Love you so much.”

No buildup nor any dramatic framing. Just a daughter, mid-sentence, saying something true.

Kai Trump watches Miami fall short at Hard Rock Stadium

Kai traveled to Miami aboard a helicopter in the Marine One convoy. Well, not the one that her grandpa was on, but in the one behind him. The vlog itself covered game-day prep: outfit struggles, makeup routines, helicopter travel, celebrity sightings such as Jake Paul, and Johnny Manziel.

The setting was anything but ordinary. Miami’s run to the title game had been improbable—a 10-3 first-round win at Texas A&M, a 24-14 upset over defending champion Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, a 31-27 semifinal victory over Ole Miss. The Hurricanes entered Hard Rock Stadium chasing their first national championship since 2001.

They fell short. Indiana won 27-21, completing a perfect 16-0 season. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home offensive MVP honors. Kai noted she was happy for Fernando despite Miami’s loss.

The cast in her left hand was prominent throughout the video. Kai Trump previously confirmed she underwent left wrist surgery to repair the ECU tendon and TFCC damage, as previously reported. The operation took place at Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute under Dr. Thomas Graham. Viewers noticed her left hand in a cast throughout the video. Recovery continues ahead of her fall 2026 enrollment at the University of Miami, where she’ll join the women’s golf team.

Her vlogs have become a window into moments formal media rarely captures. The nervous first tee shot at The Annika. Scrolling TikTok while waiting for her grandfather in the Oval Office. And now, a helicopter ride with her mom that meant more than the destination.

“It was really just great spending time with people that, you know, I don’t really see often,” Kai said. “I had a great time.”

Five siblings. Busy schedules. A last name that keeps cameras close. And still, a daughter who noticed when she had her mother to herself.