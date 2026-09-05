Kai Trump Sounds Alarm About Her Golf Form Before Making Collegiate Debut With Miami

Kai Trump has officially begun her collegiate season. She is set to tee off in her first competitive round this weekend, closing a long wait that started in January. Eight months after wrist surgery threatened to derail her freshman year before it even started, the motion that carried her back onto the course is now the one part of her game she doesn’t fully trust. As she prepares for her Miami debut, she has zeroed in on a specific worry about her stroke.

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“My mental game is in a good spot with golf, with ball striking. My putting is just not there. It’s weird because, like, I have a really good stroke. My mental side of putting is not there, so I am working on that a lot,” she said.

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It’s a strange place for the stroke to end up. Putting was the one part of her game that came back first after surgery, and the one she’d spent the most hours rebuilding over the summer. Somewhere between the comeback and the season opener, the mechanics held up better than the confidence did.

Trump, 19, is a scratch golfer who had been ranked in the top 500 of the junior women’s national rankings and 461st in the American Junior Golf Association standings after three AJGA starts. She’s also 1,083rd in the Universal Golf Ranking and 1,288th on the Junior Golf Scoreboard list — rankings that reflect a thin tournament resume more than a lack of talent. She verbally committed to Miami in August 2024 and made it official by signing with the program in November 2025.

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She is gearing up for an individual play for Miami at the Golf Week Fall Challenge. It’s a 54-hole event at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, South Carolina, running Sunday through Tuesday, September 6–8. Her teammate Carlee Rogers will join her outside the official lineup, while the Hurricanes themselves arrive off a win at the Boilermaker Classic, their first team title of the fall.

Individual honors at that event went to Miami’s Scarlett Schremmer. Trump wasn’t part of the lineup for that tournament. No sportsbook has set a line for Caledonia, but it’s worth noting that when Trump made her LPGA debut at The Annika last November, one sportsbook pegged her opening-round over/under at 92.5, a number that said more about how thin her tournament résumé was than anything else.

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With a big tournament coming ahead, Kai Trump’s concern about her stroke carries a layer that predates college. Putting was the first motion her surgeon cleared her to attempt after wrist surgery in January. The surgery repaired her ECU tendon (a wrist stabilizer) and TFCC (cartilage that supports wrist motion) — tissue damage from repetitive golf strain. Recovery took about 12 weeks but the return did not happen until September.

In a Q&A vlog posted that March, roughly ten weeks post-operation, she even shared, “I am actually able to putt finally.” Chipping and full swings were still a way off at that point, which meant putting was the exact motion that carried her back into the golf course before any other part of her game turned around.

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Naturally, she kept building on it through summer. In a vlog posted in July, filmed before a senior trip in high school, Trump logged seven hours of practice in a single day, focusing heavily on putting. The stroke had already become a focus well before she set foot on the Miami campus.

Maybe that’s why she didn’t expect the stroke to give her trouble in the first place. Still, she’s optimistic she can sort it out before the weekend.

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2026 hasn’t given her much of a calendar. Wrist surgery kept her out for the first half of the year, chasing recovery benchmarks instead of tee times, and she didn’t pick putting back up until late March. Most of what she’s actually played still goes back to 2025, before the surgery.

That includes her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in November, where she finished last in a 108-player field and missed the cut, shooting 83-75. She’d gotten into the event on a sponsor exemption. The first round was ugly, 13 over par, but she rallied in the second with four birdies, a 75, averaging 241 yards off the tee and hitting 11 of 14 fairways. Earlier that year, she posted a T3 finish on the Medalist Tour in July, after playing three AJGA events with an 83.6 scoring average. In one of those events, she finished last by 22 shots at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley with the rounds of 89-79-83 and 89.

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Now she is looking forward to bouncing back after months of practice and what her leaderboard says remains to be seen.